RPT-Fitch Rates Bank of Ceylon's Subordinated Debt Final 'AA(lka)'
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2013 / 10:54 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Rates Bank of Ceylon's Subordinated Debt Final 'AA(lka)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Bank of Ceylon’s (BOC; BB-/Stable) proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR8bn a final National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA(lka)'. The debentures have tenors of up to 10 years with fixed and floating coupons. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents, which conform to information previously received. The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 12 September 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The proposed debentures are rated one notch below BOC’s National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA+(lka)’ to reflect their gone-concern loss-absorption quality in the event of a liquidation, in line with Fitch’s criteria for rating such securities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the Long-Term Ratings. Any change in Sri Lanka’s rating or the perception of state support to BOC could result in a change in BOC’s National Long-Term Ratings.

