Fitch Rates Bank of China Luxembourg Branch's CNY Notes 'A(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Ltd. (BOC) Luxembourg Branch's proposed Chinese yuan-denominated senior unsecured notes an expected Long-Term Rating of 'A(EXP)'. The issue size has yet to be determined. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. The notes will be issued under BOC's USD10bn medium-term note (MTN) programme, which was rated 'A'/'F1' by Fitch on 9 December 2013. The proceeds from the notes will be used for the Luxembourg Branch's general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOC, and are rated in line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The bank's IDR is in turn based on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese government. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated to changes in the IDR of the bank, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC in a full and timely manner.