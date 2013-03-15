Fitch rates Bank Rakyat Indonesia's proposed notes 'BBB-(EXP)'

March 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI: BBB-/Stable) a senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB-’ and its proposed USD senior unsecured notes an expected ‘BBB-(EXP)’ rating. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to strengthen its foreign currency funding profile. Rating Action Rationale The notes are rated at the same level as BRI’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. BRI’s IDR reflects Fitch’s view of a high probability of extraordinary state support, if needed. This is premised on the bank’s majority state ownership and domestic systemic importance as the second largest domestic bank with a nationwide micro-financing focus. Rating Drivers and Sensitivities An upgrade on the sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable) may lead to a corresponding change to BRI’s IDR. Deterioration in the bank’s standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact its IDR. However, adverse changes to Fitch’s view of the willingness or ability of the Indonesian government to support, including a material reduction in ownership or a sovereign rating downgrade, could lead to a negative change in the bank’s ratings.