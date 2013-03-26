RPT-Fitch Rates Bank Rakyat Indonesia's Senior Notes Final 'BBB-'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s (BRI: BBB-/Stable) USD500m 2.95% senior unsecured notes due 2018 a final ‘BBB-’ rating. Rating Action Rationale The rating action follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 15 March 2013. The notes are rated at the same level as BRI’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. BRI’s IDR reflects Fitch’s view of a high probability of extraordinary state support, if needed. This is premised on the bank’s majority state ownership and domestic systemic importance as the second-largest domestic bank with a nationwide micro-financing focus. Rating Drivers and Sensitivities An upgrade on the sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable) may lead to a corresponding change to BRI’s IDR. Deterioration in the bank’s standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact its IDR. However, adverse changes to Fitch’s view of the willingness or ability of the Indonesian government to support, including a material reduction in ownership or a sovereign rating downgrade, could lead to a negative change in the bank’s ratings. For more information on the expected rating assigned earlier, please refer to “Fitch Rates Bank Rakyat Indonesia’s Proposed Notes ‘BBB-(EXP)”, dated 15 March 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com