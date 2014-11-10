Fitch Rates Beijing Infrastructure's USD MTN Drawdown 'A+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/BARCELONA, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Beijing Infrastructure Investment's (BII; A+/Stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under BII's USD2bn medium-term note (MTN) programme, which is rated 'A+'. The proceeds of the proposed issue will be used primarily for the development of the urban railway transit system in Beijing, as working capital and for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS - US Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes The notes under the MTN programme will be issued by Eastern Creation II Investment Holdings Ltd, and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Beijing Infrastructure Investment (Hong Kong) Limited (BII HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of BII. The notes under the MTN programme will be senior unsecured obligations of BII HK and also rank pari passu with all other obligations of BII HK. In place of a guarantee, BII has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure that BII HK has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the notes under the MTN programme. The notes under the MTN programme are rated at the same level as BII's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), given the strong link between BII HK and BII and because the keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to BII. In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the deed of equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention from BII to ensure that BII HK has sufficient funds to honour the debt obligations. The agency also believes BII intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on its offshore obligations. Additionally, a default by BII HK could have significant negative repercussions on BII for any future offshore funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES - US Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes Any rating action on BII's IDR would result in similar rating actions on the MTN programme and the rated notes under the MTN programme. Contacts: Primary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8400 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States', dated 4 March 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.