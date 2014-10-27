Fitch Rates BOC's Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Notes 'BBB+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/BEIJING/SINGAPORE, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Limited's (BOC; A/Stable) upcoming Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes an expected 'BBB+(EXP)' rating. BOC's Basel III Tier 2, direct, unsecured and subordinated notes (the notes) will be issued under its USD10bn medium-term note programme. The bank will use the proceeds to strengthen its capitalisation for future business growth and for general corporate purposes. BOC expects the issue to be made in up to three tranches denominated in US dollars and/or euros. BOC will issue one US dollar tranche with a bullet structure, and have the option to redeem the other one or two tranches in full prior to maturity. The bank will also have the option to redeem all the tranches in full at any time for regulatory reasons, such as when there is a change in the China Banking Regulatory Commission's capital regulations such that the notes will no longer qualify as Tier 2 capital of the bank. The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital recognition under China's Capital Rules for Commercial Banks. They will qualify for inclusion in BOC's Tier 2 capital. The final rating of the notes is contingent on the receipt of the final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch rates the notes two notches below BOC's IDR of 'A' to reflect their high loss severity relative to senior unsecured instruments given their subordination and full write-down feature. The notes will be mandatorily written down in full if a non-viability event occurs. A non-viability event occurs when the Chinese banking regulator and/or other relevant authorities decide that a write-down or a public-sector injection of capital or equivalent support is necessary to maintain the bank's viability. Once the notes have been written down, they cannot be restored or become payable again under any circumstances. For the purposes of rating these notes, the IDR is considered the point that best reflects the risk of BOC triggering a non-viability event given its quasi-policy roles to support domestic growth and central government ownership. Fitch believes the authorities will pre-emptively intervene to shore up capital and liquidity to more sustainable levels - or take some other form of remedial action - should they consider that prolonged deterioration, if unaddressed, could eventually lead to the bank becoming non-viable. Furthermore, interest payments on the notes may be omitted in the event that BOC has a lack of available resources, which Fitch believes the relevant authorities would determine as being the point at which BOC is deemed no longer viable. Since there are no other going-concern loss absorption features, Fitch believes the risk of non-performance on the notes is adequately reflected in the anchor rating with no additional incremental notching required. Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to the rating on the subordinated notes will be directly correlated to changes in BOC's IDR. In addition, BOC's IDR is sensitive to any shift in the Chinese government's propensity or ability to support BOC in a timely manner. The other ratings of BOC are unaffected by this action, and are as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'F1' Support Rating at '1' Support Rating Floor at 'A' Viability Rating at 'bb' Senior unsecured certificate of deposit programme at 'A'/' F1' Senior unsecured euro commercial paper and certificate of deposit programme at 'A'/'F1' Senior unsecured medium-term note programme at 'A'/'F1' Senior unsecured Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN) programme Long-Term Rating at 'A(EXP)'. Chinese yuan senior unsecured note (issued by Bank of China Taipei Branch) at 'A' /'AA+(twn)' Chinese yuan senior unsecured note (issued by Bank of China Paris Branch) at 'A(EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Associate Director +8610 8517 2135 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 31 January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 31 January 2014, and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: China Banks: Applying Fitchâ€™s Criteria on Basel III Capital Instruments here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.