Fitch Rates Bristol-Myers Squibb's Notes Offering 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (Bristol, BMY) senior unsecured notes offering. Proceeds will be used to partially fund an accelerated share repurchase program (ASR). The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS --The company maintains decent headroom under the 2.0x gross leverage level Fitch considers appropriate for the 'A-' rating after incorporating the effect of a recently announced $2 billion ASR. Fitch calculates pro forma gross leverage of 1.6x. --Increasing involvement by activist shareholders raises the likelihood that the company will pursue transactions that have a negative effect on the balance sheet and credit profile, like the ASR. Bristol's still decent fundamental operating outlook and demonstrated commitment to operating with leverage below 2.0x mitigate this risk. --Fitch anticipates that continued market uptake of promising medicines with longer patent protection and the successful commercialization of key research projects will help offset the declining sales of existing drugs with expired patents. --While Bristol's new lung cancer drug Opdivo will likely grow at lower rates than Fitch previously forecasted, the product will likely still present good long-term prospects as the company focuses on clinical studies to expand its use over currently approved indications. --Fitch anticipates that Bristol will successfully advance a number of early- to mid-stage pipeline candidates into late-stage development and regulatory submission. --A moderating patent cliff, moderately improving margins and capital expenditures declining to more normalized levels support positive and improving FCF (FCF; cash from operations less dividends and capital expenditures) over the rating horizon Leverage Expected to Remain Below 2.0x: Fitch expects that Bristol will operate with gross debt leverage (total debt/EBITDA) below 2.0x during the forecast horizon. Leverage has remained at or below 1.8x since the company's diabetes divestiture in early February 2014. The Stable Outlook continues to be supported by a demonstrated willingness and ability to conservatively deploy cash in order to maintain a 'A-' credit profile. However, Bristol's recently announced ASR program and shareholder activists' involvement are indicative of increased event risk related to leveraging transactions. Patent Protected Products Growing: Bristol has a number of growth drivers for the intermediate term that will help to mitigate the roughly 19% of sales at risk to patent expiries through the end of 2019. The company's longer-dated patented products continue to generate solid growth. Sprycel (chronic myeloid leukemia), Eliquis (blood clots), Yervoy (cancer) and Opdivo (cancer) should support long-term growth as favorable clinical outcomes and/or demographics drive increased utilization. While Fitch expects near- and longer-term growth for Opdivo, the drug is facing competitive headwinds, which have moderated our growth targets. Near-Term Challenges for Opdivo: Opdivo has experienced some clinical setbacks from a competitive perspective when compared to Keytruda (Merck & Co., Inc.) as a first-line treatment (as a sole agent or as combination therapy) of lung cancer. Fitch believes Bristol will continue to advance Opdivo's clinical utility through performing clinical trials as a standalone therapy and part of combination therapy. The company's numerous clinical trials currently underway in various types of cancers support this assumption. Partly offsetting these setbacks, is the legal settlement that Merck reached with Bristol regarding Keytruda's alleged infringement of Opdivo's patents. Under the agreement, Merck will initially pay $625 million to Bristol and its partner Ono Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. (Ono). Merck will also pay royalties on global sales of Keytruda of 6.5% from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2023, and 2.5% from Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2026. Additionally, the three companies have granted certain rights to each other under their respective patent portfolios pertaining to PD-1. Mid/Early-Stage Pipeline: The vast majority of Bristol's late-stage clinical developments have come from a large number of studies with Opdivo. However, the company has a significant number of new molecular entities (NME) in mid- to early-stage development. These programs involve new therapies to treat cardiovascular disease, various types of cancer, neurological disorders, fibrotic diseases and genetically defined illnesses. Current therapeutic options for a number of these targeted diseases are suboptimal, which provide BMY an opportunity to gain expedited pathways of regulatory approval if these therapies demonstrate early efficacy and good safety profiles. Patent Cliff Moderates: The wave of drug patent expirations during 2015 - 2016, is now behind Bristol. The company's next significant patent expiry occurs when Orencia (rheumatoid arthritis/12 of total revenues), a biologic, loses patent protection in the U.S. in 2019, Europe in 2017, and Japan in 2018. As a biologic therapy, Fitch expects that when biosimilar competitors arrive, Orencia will experience more gradual market share losses than a small molecule drug facing generic competition. Expected strong performance of Opdivo, Sprycel, Empliciti and Eliquis should provide support during 2017 to 2021. Improving FCF: Bristol should generate steady improvements in FCF during 2017 and beyond, as new products recently launched gain traction and margins gradually improve owing to cost control and favorable shifts in sales mix of newer, higher margin products. Fitch forecasts $500 million to $600 million in FCF during 2017. Estimated FCF in the latest-12-month (LTM) period ended Dec. 31, 2016 was ($912) million, compared to ($1.47) billion in the prior year's LTM period. A temporary increase in capital expenditures (manufacturing expansion) and working capital uses drove the negative FCF. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Bristol include: --Low single-digit revenue growth in 2017 to 2019 with new products offsetting the decline in mature products and slowing growth rate for Opdivo; --EBITDA margin to increase to 27% to 28% as mix improves with newer product growth and ongoing efforts to rein in costs yield savings; --Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures minus dividends) of roughly $500 to $600 million during 2017; --Leverage to remain below 2.0x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: While Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action in the near term, future developments that may individually or collectively, lead to such an action include: Fitch would consider a positive rating action if it believes gross debt leverage will be maintained below 1.7x and FCF will remain positive through the forecast period. Drivers of operational improvement that would support a positive revision include strong demand for newer, patent-protected therapeutics. Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: Ratings pressure would result if the company faces significant and durable operational stress possibly from an increased competitive landscape regarding its relatively new therapies, or pursues a leveraging transaction. A Negative Rating Outlook or a one-notch downgrade could result if Fitch expects leverage to be maintained above 2.0x. LIQUIDITY Bristol has adequate sources of liquidity. At Dec. 31, 2016, the company had full capacity under $3 billion in five-year revolving credit facilities comprising $1.5 billion expiring in October 2020 and $1.5 billion expiring in July 2021. The revolvers contain no financial covenants. Also on Dec. 31, 2016, the company had cash and short-term investments of $6.3 billion and long-dated securities of $2.7 billion. Roughly $1.1 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities resides domestically. Upcoming significant debt maturities are the $750 million notes in 2017. Fitch expects maturities will be refinanced with debt issuances or commercial paper borrowings. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. as follows: --Long-Term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Senior unsecured debt 'A-'; --Bank loan 'A-'; --Short-Term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper 'F2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bob Kirby, CFA Director +1-312-368-3147 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Megan Neuburger, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0501 Committee Chairperson Barbara Chapman Senior Director +1-646-582-4886 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Committee: Feb. 15, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock based compensation. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001