(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caribbean
Development Bank
(CDB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA+' with a
Stable Outlook and
a Short-Term IDR of 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The ratings of CDB are fully driven by its intrinsic credit
quality, most
notably its high level of solvency (assessed at aa) and its
excellent liquidity
(assessed at aaa). The 'medium-risk' business environment
assessment (comprising
a low-risk assessment of business profile and medium-risk
assessment of the
operating environment) adds a single notch to the solvency
assessment of 'aa',
resulting in an overall intrinsic rating of 'aa+'.
The 'aa' solvency assessment of CDB is driven by 'excellent'
capitalisation and
a 'low' risk profile. Capitalisation is a key strength for the
ratings. The
equity-to-adjusted assets ratio of 56.6% at end-September 2016
(62% at end-2015)
is assessed as 'excellent' in Fitch's supranational criteria -
far above the 25%
threshold for an assessment of 'excellent'.
Fitch views CDB's risk profile as low-risk, chiefly owing to its
'very low' loan
impairment rate (0.5%), 'very low' equity risk (no equity
participations in the
portfolio), 'very low' market risks and 'excellent' risk
management policies.
However, there are two key risks for CDB - concentration (the
five largest
exposures account for 60.1% of the total portfolio) and a weak
average rating of
loans (B-), although this is slightly offset by the 'excellent'
quality of
preferred creditor status (PCS) from which CDB benefits (as
sovereign exposure
accounts for 96% of the portfolio), notwithstanding one
temporary breach of PCS
that occurred in 2012.
Fitch assesses CDB's liquidity as 'aaa' primarily due to the
large amount of
liquid assets relative to short-term debt, as well as the
overall excellent
quality of the institution's treasury portfolio. Based on the
agency's
projections, the bank's liquidity assessment will remain at
'aaa', as a
consequence of the bank's conservative financial rules, which
will continue to
result in excellent coverage of short-term debt by liquid
assets.
CDB's business environment is viewed by Fitch as a rating
strength and results
in a one-notch uplift to the intrinsic rating. CDB's 'low-risk'
business profile
assessment is characterised by good governance, the low risk
strategy of the
bank and a low exposure to the non-sovereign sector. However, in
Fitch's
assessment, CDB operates in a 'medium-risk' environment, as
characterised by the
income per capita in the countries of operations, the political
risk and
business climate in the countries of operations and the
operational support
provided by member states, all of which sub-factors are assessed
at
'medium-risk'.
CDB's overall ratings do not benefit directly from extraordinary
support. Fitch
assesses the capacity of shareholders to support the bank as
'A+', in line with
Fitch's forecast of the coverage of net debt by callable
capital. Fitch believes
that member states' propensity to support CDB is in line with
fellow MDB peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CDB's
credit profile will
remain commensurate with its 'AA+' rating. The following risk
factors which,
could individually or collectively, trigger a rating action are:
- A material improvement in asset quality, concentration risk or
the credit
quality of the countries of operations would put upward pressure
on the ratings;
- The weakening of the solvency assessment, either as a result
of weaker
capitalisation metrics or an increase in the overall assessment
of risks, would
put downward pressure on the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- No significant change in the composition of the portfolio of
the bank;
- No major deviation from the current strategy of CDB, in
particular regarding
lending growth;
- Risk management policies will remain unchanged and no breach
is expected.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicholas Perry
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1795
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Sources of information - The source(s) of information used to
assess these
ratings were the Caribbean Development Bank's financial
statements, and other
information provided by the Caribbean Development Bank.
Applicable Criteria
Supranationals Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020339
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
