Fitch Rates CBC's 2022 Senior Notes Reopening 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to The Central America Bottling Corporation's (CBC) USD100 million reopening of its senior notes due 2022. Proceeds from the notes are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including acquisitions. KEY RATING DRIVERS CBC's ratings are supported by the company's long track record of operations as an anchor bottler of the PepsiCo system in Central America and the Caribbean, diversified product portfolio of leading beverage brands across its franchised territories, and broad distribution network. The ratings also benefit from the company's good operating performance, characterized by positive and stable cash flow generation, and solid credit metrics. In addition, the company has the implied operative and technical support of PepsiCo which owns a 18% of its equity. CBC's ratings are constrained by strong competition within the beverage industry, the volatility in the cost of its main raw materials which pressures the company's margins, and some exposure of cash generation to low-rated countries. In 2012, CBC's total adjusted debt calculated by Fitch reached USD347 million, out of which USD4 million was related to preferred capital. This adjusted debt excludes USD112 of debt under a lender of record structure that the company implemented for its operations in Central America. Fitch estimates that CBC's credit metrics remain solid for the rating category. For the year ended 2012, the company's EBITDA to gross interest expense was 4.2x, while the total adjusted debt to EBITDA and total adjusted net debt to EBITDA were 2.9x and 1.9x, respectively. On a pro forma basis, including the proceeds from the senior note reopening, Fitch estimates total adjusted debt to EBITDA around 3.7x and total adjusted net debt to EBITDA close to 1.9x. Fitch expects that CBC will maintain its positive growth trend and improved profitability. For the year ended 2012, the company's net revenues were USD1.1 billion, which represented an increase of 24% when compared to 2011. The acquisition of Grupo Tesalia in Ecuador which closed in May 2012 contributed around 14% of the increase in sales, while the rest came from organic growth in CBC's current territories. In terms of profitability, CBC's EBITDA margin improved to 11% at year-end 2012, as a result of the continuous implementation of production and distribution efficiencies, hedging initiatives in main raw materials, and the consolidation of its operations in the Caribbean and Ecuador. Fitch expects that CBC's planned capital expenditures of around USD80 million in 2013 could limit its free cash flow generation (FCF, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends). In 2012, the company's FCF as estimated by Fitch was negative mainly as a result of higher capital expenditures of around USD75 million and USD13 of dividends. CBC continued generating stable cash flow from operations of approximately USD46 million during 2012. CBC's adjusted liquidity position, excluding the effect of the lender restructure, is ample with USD117 million of cash, and held to maturity investments and USD34 million of short-term debt. In addition, CBC's debt maturity profile is manageable with no significant debt maturities in the next few years. Fitch considers that the proceeds from the reopening will contribute to strengthening the company's liquidity position. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors considered positive to credit quality include a combination of better operating results, stronger cash flow generation from higher-rated countries and solid credits metrics on a sustained basis. The ratings could be negatively pressured by a deterioration of the company's capital structure resulting in higher debt and leverage ratios, as well as a decline in its operating results due to adverse market conditions. Fitch currently rates CBC as follows: --Foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'; --Local currency long-term IDR 'BB+'; --USD200 million senior notes due 2022 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Rogelio Gonzalez Director +52-81-8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Secondary Analyst Vanessa Villalobos Associate Director +506-2296-9182 Committee Chairperson Alberto Moreno Senior Director +52-81-8399-9100 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012. 