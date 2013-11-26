Fitch Rates CBL & Associates' $450MM Sr Unsecured Notes Due 2023 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a credit rating of 'BBB-' to the $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by CBL & Associates Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL). The notes have an annual coupon rate of 5.25% and were priced at 98.972% of the principal amount to yield 5.384% to maturity or 260 basis points (bps) over the benchmark rate. CBL expects to use the net proceeds to reduce amounts outstanding under the company's revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. Fitch currently rates CBL as follows: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Preferred stock 'BB'. CBL & Associates Limited Partnership --IDR 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured lines of credit 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the company's large, well-diversified portfolio of predominantly regional mall assets, strong franchise value, sufficient credit metrics for the rating, and adequate financial flexibility highlighted by improving access to capital and growing unencumbered asset pool. These strengths are offset by lower growth prospects and less liquidity in lower-productivity malls relative to Class A peers, and elevated secured leverage. 'ONLY GAME IN TOWN' STRATEGY CBL's investment strategy focuses on owning dominant retail centers in middle-markets that are insulated from competition. The average CBL property is located 30 miles from its nearest competitor with nearly half of the portfolio meeting this 'only game in town' investment philosophy. This strategy creates net operating income (NOI) stability and provides barriers to entry given that the modest population in these regions generally does not support more than one sizable regional mall or retail center. The company's franchise value also leads to strong relationships with retailers while an ongoing redevelopment strategy enhances asset quality, which helps deter new competition from entering the market. SOLID DIVERSITY BY GEOGRAPHY AND TENANT The company has a granular real estate portfolio across 30 states (including owned and managed assets) that benefits from strong tenant and geographic diversification. St. Louis is CBL's largest market and generated 8.2% of annualized revenues for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013, while the top five markets generated 20.6%. Limited Brands is the company's largest tenant, having generated 3.2% of annualized revenues at Sept. 30, 2013 with the top 10 tenants generating only 18.6%. Further, more than 72% of revenues are generated from tenants that individually contribute less than 1% of annual revenue. This granularity insulates the company's cashflows from economic weakness in any particular region as well as credit risk at the tenant level. UNDERPERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO CLASS A PEERS CBL has underperformed its mall REIT peers on a same-store NOI growth basis by 100 bps on average since 2001. The majority of these peers focus on Class A properties in more infill locations (tenant sales per square foot average $570), which are generally higher productivity, lower capitalization-rate assets with outsized growth. However, CBL's portfolio (average tenant sales of $358 per square foot ) outperformed Pennsylvania REIT, which owns predominantly lower-productivity centers ($381/sf), by 90 bps during the same time span. GROWING OUTLET PRESENCE CBL continues to grow its outlet footprint through joint ventures with Horizon Group Properties. The portfolio currently consists of four properties with 1.4 million sf and is projected to grow to over 1.7 million sf with the addition of a project in Louisville next year. The joint ventures have generated strong double-digit returns on these projects and management has indicated that CBL will target a new project every 12-18 months. Fitch views this strategy favorably given the continued solid performance for outlets, together with the complementary nature of the business to CBL's core mall portfolio. ASSET REPOSITIONING Small-shop leasing spreads increased 12.8% on a GAAP basis during the third quarter, driven by a 26.1% improvement on new leases and 9.5% on renewals. The outsized growth on new leases was driven by CBL's active tenant repositioning strategy, which focuses on replacing weaker-performing retailers on short-term, percentage-heavy rents with stronger tenants generating higher sales per square foot. Fitch views this strategy favorably given the company's focus on longer-term rent growth with stronger credit quality tenants, though there is execution risk given the potential for downtime-driven vacancy and replacement capital costs across the portfolio. Fitch expects that blended lease spreads will sustain above 10% into 2014, which should drive same-store NOI growth of approximately 1.5%. INVESTMENT-GRADE CREDIT METRICS CBL's leverage has declined steadily to 6.6x at Sept. 30, 2013 from 8.1x at fiscal year-end (FYE) 2008. Fitch expects that leverage will decline below 6.5x over the next 12-24 months. Fixed-charge coverage was 2.2x for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2013 and is expected to remain in the low 2.0x range. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA, less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest incurred and preferred dividends. These metrics are adequate for the 'BBB-' rating. TRANSITION TO UNSECURED FINANCING STRATEGY The company continues to undergo a transition to a predominantly unsecured-focused debt financing strategy. Since late 2012, the company has converted its corporate lines of credit to unsecured and raised $850 million of unsecured term loans and bonds. This has driven CBL's pro-forma secured debt/total debt ratio to 77% from 92% at FYE 2009, with Fitch expecting the metric to decline to below 70% by 2015. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY AND UNENCUMBERED ASSET PROFILE CBL has adequate base case liquidity of 1.4x from Oct. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity divided by uses of liquidity. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility pro forma for the 2023 notes offering, and projected retained cash flow from operating activities after dividends. Uses of liquidity include pro-rata debt maturities, expected recurring capital expenditures, and remaining development costs. The company's unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt at Sept. 30, 2013 (calculated using a stressed 8.5% cap rate on 2012 unencumbered NOI) is adequate for the rating at 2.0x. Fitch expects that coverage will remain stable over the next 12-24 months as the company continues to transition to an unsecured-focused debt strategy. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may have a positive impact on CBL's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x (leverage at Sept. 30, 2013 was 6.6x); --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x (coverage for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2013 was 2.2x); --Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt (based on a stressed 8.5% cap rate) maintaining above 2.0x. The following factors may have a negative impact on the company's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 1.8x; --Reduced financial flexibility stemming from sustained high secured leverage and/or significant utilization under lines of credit. 