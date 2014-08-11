Fitch Rates CBS' Senior Notes 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to CBS Corporation's (CBS) proposed issuance of benchmark-sized senior unsecured notes. The proceeds from the offering are expected to fund the company's offer to purchase four tranches of senior notes with approximately $2.1 billion of aggregate principal outstanding pursuant to the all-cash tender offer launched today and general corporate purpose including the repayment of commercial paper (CP) or other indebtedness. Fitch currently has a 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for CBS. The Rating Outlook for the IDR, as well as all of CBS' ratings is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. CBS had approximately $6.2 billion of debt outstanding (including $381 million of CP) as of June 30, 2014. The notes will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of CBS and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by CBS Operations Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBS that directly or indirectly owns Showtime Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Studios, 10 of the company's 29 full-power broadcast television stations, and the partnership interest in The CW Network. CBS will issue the senior notes under the amended and restated indenture dated as of Nov. 3, 2008 and first supplemental indenture dated as of April 5, 2010. Terms as proposed are similar to those of previously issued notes, including i) a limitation on liens of up to 15% of total consolidated assets (excluding standard carve-outs); ii) the ability to sell or convey assets that generate less than 80% of total consolidated revenues; and iii) an obligation of CBS to make an offer to repurchase the notes at 101% upon change of control (as defined in the indenture) and non-investment-grade ratings, as defined. Similar to existing bonds, there are no financial covenants. There is no coupon step-up provision in this issuance. KEY RATING DRIVERS --CBS' 2.5x leverage target provides the company sufficient flexibility relative to Fitch's 2.75x gross leverage target for the current ratings; --Fitch anticipates that CBS will maintain a rational approach to managing its balance sheet and gradually increase leverage to its target while preserving the historically conservative financial policy of its capital structure in the context of capital allocation strategy and participating in merger and acquisition activity; --The business risks inherent in CBS' operating profile along with Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain a conservative financial policy strongly position its credit profile within the current rating category; --CBS' capital allocation strategy which continues to favor shareholder returns is incorporated into the ratings; --Shareholder returns that exceed free cash flow (FCF) generation are incorporated into the current ratings to the extent that leverage remains below Fitch's 2.75x total leverage threshold; --Growing content licensing and distribution, affiliate and subscription revenues are improving CBS' revenue mix and are in line with the company's long-term objective to increase non-advertising revenue sources to 50% of total revenues. CBS' credit profile is strongly positioned within its ratings category providing the company with a material level of financial flexibility to accommodate the modest increase in leverage resulting from the split-off of CBS Outdoor Americas, Inc. Fitch expects the issuance taken together with the all-cash tender offer will be executed in a leverage-neutral manner and will contribute to stronger interest coverage. Fitch estimates consolidated leverage, pro forma for the split-off of CBS Outdoor Americas (completed on July 16, 2014) was 1.9x as of the LTM period ended June 30, 2014, which was in line with the company's pro forma leverage as of year-end 2013. Share repurchases continue to be the centerpiece of CBS' capital allocation strategy and the primary tool the company will utilize to achieve its leverage target. Shareholder returns that exceed FCF generation are incorporated into the current ratings to the extent that leverage remains below Fitch's 2.75x total leverage threshold. With annual FCF (defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) expected to range between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion, the company has material flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate its capital allocation policy. CBS is on track to return approximately $6 billion of capital to its shareholders during 2014. This includes $1.5 billion from the company's accelerated share repurchase program completed during the first quarter of 2014, $1.2 billion of anticipated regular share repurchases, common dividends and the exchange of CBS' stake in CBS Outdoor Americas that will be included in the shareholder-return calculation for 2014 (valued at $2.7 billion based on the CBS stock price on the expiration date of the exchange). CBS expects its retransmission consent/reverse compensation revenue will grow to $1 billion by 2017 and to $2 billion by 2020 as these revenue streams are among CBS' fastest growing revenue segments. Fitch believes that the combination of escalators built into existing agreements and anticipated rate increases in new deals that will be executed firmly place CBS on a path to achieve its revenue goals. Growing retransmission and reverse compensation revenues is in line with CBS' operating strategy as these revenues provide the company with a stable and recurring element of its revenue base which mitigates some of the volatility associated with advertising revenues. Obtaining its revenue objectives largely depends on CBS' ability to maintain strong network ratings and retain its valuable sports programming rights portfolio including its rights to the NFL. CBS' ratings reflect the strong competitive position of the CBS television network and studio as well as largely stable demand for CBS' various advertising platforms. The broadcast network, owing to its ratings strength, is well-positioned to capture large viewing audiences amid an increasingly fractured media landscape. Fitch believes that demand for the television studio's content remains strong across all major end markets. In Fitch's view, split-off of CBS Outdoor Americas is in line with CBS' overall strategy to become a content-centric business, grow non-advertising revenues, and create a revenue base that is more stable and recurring. The transaction will reduces CBS' exposure to cyclical advertising revenues as well. Fitch's ratings for CBS continue to be supported by a strong television and radio station presence in the top 25 U.S. markets, leading positions in first-run syndication, a robust library and pipeline of off-network syndicated programming, and an increasing portion of carriage and re-transmission revenues. Re-transmission fees, and increasingly, reverse network compensation, remain a small portion of overall revenues but will make an increasingly meaningful contribution to operating profits, as they are stable, recurring and have high incremental margins. Rating concerns include an above-average exposure to cyclical advertising revenue and the company's capacity to adapt to ever-changing media consumption patterns and technology platforms. Additional concerns center on the company's ability to balance escalating programming expense and production costs with the requirement to consistently deliver programs that drive incremental share of an increasingly fragmented viewing audience while maintaining or expanding operating margins. CBS' liquidity position is strong and supported by $261 million of cash on hand as of June 30, 2014, $2 billion in available credit facilities (nearly all of which was available as of March 31, 2014), and expected FCF generation. CBS' revolver commitment expires on March 15, 2018. Scheduled maturities are well-laddered and manageable considering expected FCF generation, reliable market access and backup liquidity. Approximately 31% of the company's debt outstanding as of June 30, 2014 is scheduled to mature over the next five years, including $381 million of CP outstanding as of June 30, 2014, $200 million during 2016 and $400 million in 2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive rating action would likely coincide with CBS adopting a more conservative financial policy highlighted by a gross leverage target of 2.25x or lower. Moreover, Fitch needs to observe meaningful progress in CBS' efforts to transform its revenue mix and reduce its reliance on cyclical advertising revenues. Meanwhile CBS will need to demonstrate that its operating profile can sustain itself amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing media consumption patterns and evolving technology platforms. Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with discretional actions of CBS management including, but not limited to, adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition activity that drive leverage beyond 3.5x in the absence of a credible de-leveraging plan. Additionally, negative rating actions could result should Fitch begin to observe a negative impact from alternative content distribution platforms and other forms of entertainment that is significantly larger than Fitch's expectations, or a weakening of the company's television studio's ability to produce desired television content, or secure programming on its television networks that consistently delivers the viewing audience and related advertising revenues. Fitch currently rates CBS as follows: CBS Corporation (CBS) --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --CP 'F2'. CBS Broadcasting, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Rolando Larrondo Senior Director +1-212-908-9189 Committee Chairperson Sean Sexton Managing Director +1-312-368-3130 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. 