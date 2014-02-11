RPT-Fitch rates CE Energy & notes 'B+'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Czech Republic-based CE Energy a.s. (CEE) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B+’ with Stable Outlook, and its EUR500m 7% senior secured notes due in 2021 final ‘B+'/‘RR4’ ratings.

The rating actions reflect the final terms of the notes conforming with the documentation already received and follows the assignment of expected ratings on 29 January 2014 (see: Fitch Expects to Rate CE Energy ‘B+(EXP)'; Assigns Proposed Bonds ‘B+(EXP)', dated 29 January 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). CEE is a newly established holding company, which owns 100% of the shares of EP Energy, a.s. (EPE; BB+/Stable; see “Fitch Affirms EP Energy at BB+/Outlook Stable” dated 29 January 2014 at www.fitchratings.com) and whose sole activity is related to additional borrowing through loans and notes. CEE’s ratings reflect its reliance upon dividends from EPE as a single source of income and debt service, and CEE’s bondholders’ subordination to creditors of EPE.

The refinancing and notes issue proceeds are largely being used for distributions to CEE’s shareholders (repayment of a subordinated shareholder loan). The notes’ terms include debt incurrence and restricted payments covenants, which may limit future distributions to CEE’s parent. However, the tests are not forward looking and do not include cash sweeps or minimum liquidity provisions and as such do not provide material rating support.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Rating Constrained by Subordination

CEE’s bondholders have recourse to CEE and a share pledge over 50% less one share of CEE’s shares in EPE, whereas EPE’s secured creditors have a pledge over the remaining shares, a pledge over certain EPE assets, and benefit from operating company guarantees. CEE’s bondholders are therefore subordinated to EPE’s creditors. Additionally, EPE’s covenanted financial structure could limit the dividends it upstreams to CEE if its net debt/EBITDA ratio reaches 3.0x. This structural subordination, providing for ring-fencing protection around EPE, is reflected in the lower rating for CEE’s debt.

Sole Cash Flow Source

CEE represents a simple holding company structure for EPE, solely reliant on a single cash flow stream of dividends. Its own debt service and payments to the parent company Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s (EPH) are the two main uses for its cash. No withholding or income taxes are expected to be incurred. CEE’s rating is also constrained by the lack of diversification in revenue source, no covenanted liquidity, and the leverage covenant at EPE, which could constrain dividend payments.

High Consolidated Leverage

Fitch forecasts consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage for CEE to peak at 4.9x at YE15 (assuming deconsolidating Stredoslovenska energetika, a.s. (SSE) and including only the dividend thereof in line with Fitch’s rating approach for EPE) and dividend cover ratio (dividend income from EPE/interest expense) to remain over 3.5x. We view the expected leverage, together with the subordination and a single income stream of CEE as the key rating constraints.

Average Recovery Expectations

Fitch estimates the recovery prospects for the bond to be average (31%-50%). This is reflected by the notes’ rating being in line with CEE’s IDR. The provided security is a pledge over 50% less one share of EPE and over 100% shares of CEE. This compares with EPE’s creditors having a pledge over 50% plus one share of EPE and over other key subsidiaries and certain assets of EPE, as well as the benefit of opco guarantees.

Equity-like Shareholder Loan

We view CEE’s liability under its subordinated shareholder loan as equity-like because it does not increase its probability of payment default or reduce expected recoveries for its creditors. The loan is due after the notes’ maturity, does not carry any interest and cannot be accelerated or enforced before its final maturity. Optional redemptions of the loans are possible subject to the restricted payments test in CEE’s notes’ terms (net consolidated leverage below 4.0x).

DEBT STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY

The key debt instruments at EPE are the secured 2018 EUR600m and 2019 EUR500m notes (both rated ‘BBB-'), a EUR231m acquisition loan (connected to SSE) and subsidiary borrowings of EUR63m (out of which EUR35m represent 49% of loans of SSE). CEE is replacing a bank loan, which was used to repay shareholder loans of EPH, with the EUR500m notes, the proceeds of are being used to repay the term loan and the remainder upstreamed to EPH.

Although CEE intends to maintain a six-month liquidity reserve and to build up a further cash balance from 2015 onwards from retained cash flows, these are not covenanted provisions or ring-fenced for the creditors. As such, we consider liquidity limited.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

-A reduction of Fitch’s expected consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage of CEE (including EPE, but deconsolidating SSE) to below 4.75x on a sustained basis combined with sustainable dividend cover of CEE in excess of 3.5x.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

-A sustained drop in dividend cover to below 2.5x and an increase in the consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage to over 5.5x.

-Available liquidity falling below six months’ debt service.