(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
CSCEC Finance
(Cayman) II Limited's (CSCEC Finance II) USD500 million 2.90%
notes due 2022 and
USD500 million 3.50% notes due 2027 final ratings of 'A'.
The notes are issued by CSCEC Finance II, and unconditionally
and irrevocably
guaranteed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation
Ltd (CSCECL;
A/Stable). CSCEC Finance II is a 100%-owned subsidiary of
CSCECL. The notes are
rated at the same level as CSCECL's senior unsecured debt rating
as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 21 June 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Reflect State Ties: Fitch has notched CSCECL's IDR three
levels above
its standalone assessment of 'BBB', to reflect CSCECL's moderate
operational and
strategic ties with the central government through its 56.26%
parent China State
Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), which is wholly
owned by the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. In
assigning the
standalone rating, Fitch analysed CSCECL's financials after
deconsolidating its
property development subsidiary, China Overseas Land &
Investment Limited (COLI;
A-/Stable).
Market Position Unchanged: CSCECL's market position and its
leadership in
different construction segments have remained unchanged and
continue to be
supported by its linkages to China's central government. CSCECL
was involved in
building 85% of the medium to large airports in China and 90% of
the super
high-rise buildings, which are more than 300 metres tall, in the
country. CSCECL
is one of only two companies qualified to construct nuclear
islands, and one of
five licensed to build railways in China.
Robust Backlog-to-Revenue Ratio: CSCECL's ratio of order backlog
to revenue has
remained at an average of around 3.0x in the recent three years,
which adds a
degree of visibility to its revenue and EBITDA. CSCECL's new
contract growth
accelerated to 24% in 2016. In particular, housing construction
- which accounts
for about 69% of the new contracts - increased by 8%, and
infrastructure
construction (accounting for 31%) increased by 83%. We expect
new-contract
growth in housing construction to slow in 2017 amid a government
clampdown on
property investment, and in infrastructure to remain high,
driven by
public-private partnership (PPP) investment.
Solid Performance in 2016: CSCECL's revenue (deconsolidated)
increased by 12% in
2016, compared with a 9% rise in the previous year. This was
mainly driven by
strong growth of 23% in infrastructure sales. Its EBITDA
(deconsolidated) margin
remained stable at around 5%.
PPP Projects to Drive Growth: The Chinese government has been
encouraging the
PPP model over the past two years. The Ministry of Finance
recently approved the
third batch of pilot PPP projects, which will invest a total of
CNY1.2 trillion,
80% more than the second batch. We believe PPP projects will
continue to be the
main stimulus of new contract and revenue growth for the
company.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Fitch has notched CSCECL's IDR three levels above its standalone
assessment of
'BBB', to reflect CSCECL's moderate operational and strategic
ties with the
central government. CSCECL is the largest construction company
in China with
leadership positions in different infrastructure and housing
construction
segments. It has a monopoly in aerospace construction, and is
also the largest
social-housing builder in China.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
(after
deconsolidating COLI) include:
- Revenue increases at around 10% annually in the next three
years
- Capex maintained at CNY11 billion annually in the next three
years
- Operating EBITDA margin maintained at 5%-5.5% in the next
three years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained above 7% (after deconsolidating COLI)
- Sustained net cash position (after deconsolidating COLI)
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 3x (2015: 1.7x)
(after
deconsolidating COLI)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 4% (after deconsolidating COLI)
- Weakening linkages between CSCEC and the Chinese sovereign
LIQUIDITY
CSCECL had CNY321 billion of cash and equivalents and CNY570
billion of unused
banking facilities at end-2016. Total debt was CNY368 billion,
including CNY93
billion of short-term debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Stella Wang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3026
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 20 October 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27
September 2016
to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
