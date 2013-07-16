RPT-Fitch rates China Vanke's USD MTN programme 'BBB+'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned property developer China Vanke Co Ltd’s (Vanke; BBB+/Stable) USD2bn medium-term notes programme a rating of ‘BBB+. The programme is issued through Bestgain Real Estate Lyra Limited, with notes under the programme to be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Limited (Vanke HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanke.

The rating is assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will be the same as that of the programme.

Key Rating Drivers

Keepwell and deed of equity interest in place. Vanke is unable to provide a guarantee to offshore subsidiaries without approval from the Chinese government. In place of a guarantee, Vanke has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure that the guarantor, Vanke HK, has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the proposed USD notes. Fitch views that the keepwell and undertaking deeds signal a strong intention from Vanke to honour its proposed debt obligations.

Leadership in China: Vanke is the largest Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilder by revenue and contracted sales. The company had revenue of CNY96.9bn, contracted sales of CNY141bn, and 320 projects in 60 cities in 2012, underlining its national presence. The majority of sales were in second-tier and third-tier cities and evenly distributed across four geographical areas. Vanke’s expansion strategy will focus on the four areas for more efficient use of resources, better management and consistent products.

Mass-market housing focus: Vanke is focused on providing mass-market housing, especially small units for first-time buyers. At end-2012 90% of Vanke’s contract sales were for units below 144 square metres (sq m). This focus is aimed at meeting strong housing demand stemming from China’s ongoing urbanisation, and is in line with central government policy in ensuring sufficient supply of affordable mass-market homes. As a result Vanke achieved a CAGR 14.2% of contract sales from 2010-2012.

Long operational track record: The company has more than 24 years of experience in homebuilding in China and has to date completed more than 500,000 homes. Vanke can leverage off its strong brand name and network to secure high-quality and low-cost land bank.

Diversified funding resources: Vanke has diversified and multiple funding channels, including loans from domestic and foreign banks, project joint ventures, and access to onshore and offshore capital markets. It also has exposure to trust financing, which provides more flexibility than loans from domestic banks.

Outlook stable: Fitch expects Vanke to maintain its leadership in the Chinese residential homebuilding market - with a strong focus in mass-market segments. The agency expects the company to take advantage of its operational and financial flexibility and continue to grow, at a moderate pace, in a highly competitive and cyclical Chinese property market.

Sufficient liquidity: Vanke had CNY51.1bn cash as of end-2012. Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund development costs, land-premium payments, and debt obligations during 2013-2015 due to its diversified funding channels from capital markets, long-term relationship with banks, and flexible land-acquisition strategies.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Unfavourable changes to China’s regulation or economy leading to a decline in contracted sales

- Decline in Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margin to below 25% (end-2012: around 28%)

- Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a sustained period (end-2012: around 17%)

- Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a sustained period (end-2012: around 1.9x)

- Deviation from its current focus on mass market housing

Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 18 months due to high cyclicality and regulatory risks in the Chinese property sector.