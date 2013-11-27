Fitch Rates China Vanke's Yuan Notes 'BBB+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned property developer China Vanke Co Ltd (Vanke; BBB+/Stable) a Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and a local-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'. Fitch has also assigned Vanke's proposed senior unsecured Chinese yuan-denominated notes a rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The notes, to be issued by Bestgain Real Estate Limited (Bestgain), are to be jointly and severally guaranteed by Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Ltd (Vanke HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Vanke. The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Keepwell and Deed of Equity Interest: Vanke is unable to provide a guarantee to offshore subsidiaries without approval from the Chinese government. In place of a guarantee, Vanke has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure that the guarantor, Vanke HK, has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the proposed yuan notes. In Fitch's view, the keepwell and undertaking deeds signal a strong intention from Vanke to honour its proposed debt obligations. Leadership in China: Vanke is the largest Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilder by revenue and contracted sales. The company had revenue of CNY38.9bn in 1H13 and contracted sales of CNY145.9bn from January to October 2013 in over 60 cities, underlining its national presence. The majority of sales were in second-tier and third-tier cities and evenly distributed across four areas where the population is concentrated. Vanke's expansion strategy will focus on the four areas for more efficient use of resources, better management and consistent products. Mass-Market Housing Focus: Vanke is focused on providing mass-market housing, especially small units for first-time buyers. At mid-2013, 90% of Vanke's contract sales were for units below 144 square metres (sq m). This focus is aimed at meeting strong housing demand stemming from China's urbanisation, and is in line with central government policy to ensure sufficient supply of affordable homes. As a result, Vanke achieved a CAGR of 14.2% for contract sales from 2010-2012. Long Track Record: The company has more than 24 years of experience in homebuilding in China and has to date completed more than 500,000 homes. Vanke can use its strong brand name and network to secure high-quality, low-cost land. Diversified Funding Resources: Vanke has diversified and multiple funding channels, including loans from domestic and foreign banks, project joint ventures, and access to onshore and offshore capital markets. It also has exposure to trust financing, which provides more flexibility than loans from domestic banks. Outlook Stable: Fitch expects Vanke to maintain its leadership in the Chinese residential homebuilding market, with a strong focus in mass-market segments. The agency expects the company to take advantage of its operational and financial flexibility and continue to grow at a moderate pace in a highly competitive and cyclical property market. Sufficient Liquidity: Vanke had CNY36.2bn cash at mid-2013, much higher than its peers. Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund development costs, land-premium payments, and debt obligations during 2013-2015 due to its diversified funding channels from capital markets, long-term relationship with banks, and flexible land-acquisition strategies. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading to a decline in contracted sales - Decline in Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margin to below 25% (1H13: around 23%) - Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a sustained period (end-1H13: around 22%) - Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a sustained period (end-2012: around 1.9x) - Deviation from its current focus on mass-market housing Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 18 months due to high cyclicality and regulatory risks in the Chinese property sector. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.