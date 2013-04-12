RPT-Fitch rates CIFI's USD notes final 'B+'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd’s (CIFI, B+/Positive) USD275m 12.25% notes due 2018 a final rating of ‘B+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 14 February 2013.

Key Rating Drivers

Positive Outlook: Fitch believes that CIFI is likely to grow to a scale commensurate with a ‘BB-’ profile within the next 12 to18 months, with contracted sales to rise by another 30% to CNY13bn in 2013, based on its available-for-sale amount and estimated sell-through ratio. CIFI achieved a 76% year-on-year (yoy) growth in contracted sales in 2012.

High sales turnover: CIFI’s credit profile has been improving since it standardised its product types and shifted its focus to mass-market housing in 2011. The agency expects this model to result in a rapid rise in sales turnover and contracted sales. CIFI’s contracted sales/total debt was 1.1x in 2012, and Fitch estimates the ratio to improve to 1.4x in 2013.

National presence: CIFI has a diversified presence in Bohai Economic Rim, Yangtze River Delta, and Central Western Region, reducing its exposure to uncertainties inherent in local policies and local economies, while providing more room to scale up. Fitch expects local demand to continue to be strong and its mass-market strategy to work well in high-tier cities. CIFI has around 95% of its land bank in first- and second-tier cities.

Lower leverage: Net debt/adjusted inventory improved to around 30% at end-2012 from 48% at end-2011, and following its IPO in November 2012. Nonetheless, the company’s high growth target, together with its offshore bond in February 2013, may limit its ability to reduce leverage further.

Limited EBITDA margin: Fitch expects the company to achieve EBITDA margins in the high teens over the next two to three years, compared with 20%-25% for the past two years. The focus on mass-market housing also means that operating margins are lower than its peers’.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-Delivery of contracted sales target in 2013 (2012: CNY9.5bn)

-Maintaining the current strategy of high cash flow turnover, such that contracted sales/total debt is sustained over 1.3x

-EBITDA margin over 18% on a sustained basis

-Net debt/adjusted inventory falling below 35% on a sustained basis

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-Failure to meet the above guidelines over the next 12-18 months, which would lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable