Fitch Rates CK Hutchison Holdings' Proposed Hybrid 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to CK Hutchison Capital Securities (17) Limited's proposed US dollar subordinated guaranteed perpetual capital securities, guaranteed on a subordinated basis by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH, A-/Stable). The proposed securities qualify for 50% equity credit. The final rating and equity credit is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The expected rating on the securities, at two notches below CKHH's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating, reflects the highly subordinated nature of the securities, which rank senior only to CKHH's ordinary shares. The securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with regard to deep subordination, maturity in excess of five years, full discretion to defer interest coupon payments for at least five years and limited events of default. Equity credit is limited to 50% and not higher, as deferral of interest coupon is cumulative. Fitch treats the day on which the replacement language expires as the effective maturity date. Under the instrument terms, this date coincides with the second coupon step-up date of 2042. From this date the coupon step-up is within Fitch's aggregate threshold rate of 100bp, but the issuer will no longer be subject to replacement language. The replacement language discloses the company's intent to replace the instrument with the proceeds of a similar instrument, if the proposed perpetual securities are called up to the second step-up date. KEY RATING DRIVERS Results in Line with Expectations: CKHH's financial and operating results for the year ended 2016 are broadly in line with Fitch's expectations, despite being affected by foreign-exchange movements against its reporting Hong Kong dollar currency. Reported EBITDA, stripping out currency effects, increased by 6%, with solid contributions from all businesses. Ports registered lower throughput of 3% from weaker trading volume and competition, but EBITDA margins were stable, supported by cost-efficiency measures. Retail continued to perform well, with earnings supported by organic growth in Asia, despite a fall in same-store sales, and Europe. Reported EBITDA benefitted from the performance of CKHH's infrastructure investments, led by its subsidiary, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (CKI, A-/Stable), although this was partly offset by weakness in the energy segment, from its associated company, Husky Energy, due to low oil prices. Diversified Business, Stable Cash Flow: CKHH's ratings reflect its strong business profile, geographical diversification and stable cash flow generation from its high-quality ports, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications businesses. No single business division accounts for more than 40% of EBITDA. The infrastructure and ports businesses provide visible, recurring cash flows. Capital Intensive Business: CKHH's ports, infrastructure and telecommunications businesses are capital intensive and push up leverage, which constrains the overall ratings. There is also an element of structural subordination of cash flows, especially in the utilities and infrastructure assets, given the level of debt at the asset-owning level and that the operating cash flows of these businesses can only be accessed via dividends. European Telecoms' Positive FCF: We expect CKHH's European telecom operations to remain FCF-positive in the medium term. 3 Group Europe has posted positive FCF (EBITDA after capex and licence fees) since 2014, after a number of years of cash drain. We expect the negative FCF position at 3 Italy to reverse, as it realises significant synergies from the 2016 closed merger (via a 50/50 joint venture with Wind Tre SpA) between 3 Italy and VEON Ltd's (formerly VimpelCom Ltd) Italian operations, Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind, B+/Stable). The combined entity is one of Italy's largest mobile operators by mobile subscribers, with a market share of just over a third, up from 3 Italy's 12% market share pre-merger, improving its competitiveness and profitability in a highly competitive market. Stable Financial Profile: We expect FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain below 4.0x in 2017-2019 (2016: 3.6x), barring significant debt-funded acquisitions or a rise in the dividend pay-out ratio. Reported financial performance is exposed to currency-volatility effects, as seen in 2015 and 2016. CKHH mitigates such risks by broadly matching the denomination of debt with the currency of underlying assets. Zero dividends from Husky Energy have been factored into our 2017-2018 forecasts, given cash-flow management initiatives in a low oil and gas price environment. Strong Liquidity, Access to Funding: CKHH's ratings are supported by its robust liquidity profile and ease of access to capital. Fitch-adjusted cash and cash equivalents, which exclude reported other liquid assets of HKD6 billion, were HKD156 billion at 2016, and debt maturities are well-laddered. CKHH has strong access to capital markets. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Moderate Fitch-adjusted revenue growth in 2017-2018 - Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margins of over 20% in 2017-2018 (2016: 24%) - No dividends from Husky Energy in 2017-2018 - Dividend pay-out ratio of 30%-40% in 2017-2018 - No major acquisitions or disposals. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 4.0x on a sustained basis; - Substantially negative FCF after acquisitions and disposals - Significant change in business mix and capital structure management that are adverse to CKHH's credit risk profile - A weakening in quality or decreased quantity of recurring cash flows No positive rating action is expected in the near term due to CKHH's business profile. 