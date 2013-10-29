Fitch Rates CNCBI's USD Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Subordinated Notes 'BBB-(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based China CITIC Bank International Limited's (CNCBI, 'BBB'/Stable) upcoming Basel III-compliant Tier 2 dated subordinated notes an expected 'BBB-(exp)' rating. The direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations will be denominated in US dollars and will be issued under CNCBI's USD2bn medium-term note programme. CNCBI expects the issue to be up to benchmark size, and it will use the proceeds to strengthen its capitalisation for future business growth. The notes will be callable by CNCBI after five years. The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as Tier 2 capital for the bank under the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong. The notes do not qualify as capital for the bank's parent China CITIC Bank (CNCB, 'BBB'/Stable/'b+'). The final rating is contingent on the receipt of the final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch rates the notes one notch below CNCBI's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb' to reflect their below-average recovery prospect relative to senior unsecured instruments given their subordination and their partial write-down feature. The notes will not be mandatorily written down in full should CNCBI become non-viable, but nevertheless they can be written down in full or in part if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) considers this step necessary to maintain the bank's viability. The notes have been notched from the bank's VR (i.e. the anchor rating) as Fitch currently views the bank's credit strength to be driven by its standalone financial strength. No additional notching for the non-performance risk is applied as the agency believes such risk has been already reflected in the VR. Under Fitch's methodology the instrument would not qualify for any equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to CNCBI's VR would impact the issue's rating in the absence of support from CNCB being factored in. The VR is sensitive to changes in its risk appetite, particularly with regard to the expansion into China and the degree of integration with its parent, whose VR is lower than CNCBI's. If CNCBI's VR is downgraded, then the issue rating could also be sensitive to changes around Fitch's view of parental and sovereign support, in particular if there were indications that support from the Chinese authorities to CNCB could pass through to CNCBI's subordinated notes. Fitch currently classifies CNCBI as a strategically important subsidiary of CNCB, which prevents its IDR from falling below 'BBB-' or one notch below the parent's own sovereign support-driven IDR. The other ratings of CNCBI are unaffected and are as follows: Long-term IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: 'F1' Viability Rating: 'bbb' Support Rating: '2' Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB' Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses: 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jin Hur, CA Analyst +852 2263 9944 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria â€“ Effective Aug. 16, 2011 to Aug. 15, 2012 here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.