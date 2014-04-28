Fitch Rates Coca-Cola Enterprise's EUR250MM Issuance 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.'s (CCE) 12-year 2.75% EUR250 million senior notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. CCE expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include refinancing of commercial paper, share repurchases and the repayment of indebtedness. The notes are issued by CCE and will rank equally with the company's existing senior unsecured obligations. Significant covenants include limitations on secured debt including a carve-out that allows for secured debt that does not exceed 15% of CCE's consolidated net tangible assets. CCE is not bound by any financial covenants. The notes are callable by CCE subject to a make-whole provision. KEY RATING DRIVERS CCE's ratings reflect its stable cash flows, strong market position, and exclusive right to manufacture, sell and distribute Coca-Cola brand beverages in Western Europe. Coca-Cola products have leading market share that allows for premium pricing of the Coca-Cola brands within CCE's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink portfolio for each of its territories. In the LTM period ended March 28, 2014, CCE generated approximately $8.2 billion of net sales with almost 65% coming from its largest two markets, Great Britain and France. The ratings incorporate CCE's financial leverage, which is currently at the top end of Fitch's expectation for the rating category, and the firm's good free cash flow (FCF) generation. Fitch views the low- to mid-end of CCE's net leverage target of 2.5x to 3.0x as appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating. CCE is managing through the lackluster economic environment in Western Europe which has been characterized by lower consumer spending, higher unemployment and the negative effects of austerity programs. During the first quarter ended March 28, 2014, net sales decreased 2.5% on a currency-neutral basis to $1.9 billion. Volumes, which decreased 1.5% during the first quarter driven by the competitive environment and negative impact of a key operating strategy change in Great Britain, are expected to improve during the remainder of the year reflecting better weather and the successful execution of summer marketing programs. For the full year, CCE expects volume will be up modestly which Fitch believes is reasonable. Cost of sales per case was flat in the first quarter and net pricing per case rose 1.0% after adjusting for currency rate changes. CCE's long-term pricing target is 2%- 3% and the company expects pricing to cover cost of goods sold increases in 2014. Liquidity At March 28, 2014, CCE had good liquidity of $1.3 billion including $286 million of cash and full availability under the firm's $1 billion multi-currency credit facility expiring in September 2017. Free cash flow (FCF) for the LTM period ended March 28, 2014 was $352 million. Fitch views CCE's 2014 guidance of low single-digit sales growth, mid-single-digit operating income growth, and FCF (before dividend) of $650 million as achievable. CCE has operated below its long-term targets of 4%-6% sales growth and 6%-8% operating income growth for the past several years. FCF, which Fitch defines as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends, has averaged $338 million for the past three years. CCE's FCF for 2013 of $307 million was moderately below historical levels due to a $117 million cash restructuring charge in 2013. Fitch expects FCF to be approximately $400 million in 2014 with cash restructuring costs being materially lower. CCE has aggressively increased the dividend the past four years from $0.12 to $1.00, with the latest increase of 25% per share for 2014. Consequently, Fitch expects annual dividend payments approaching $250 million for the year translating to an approximate 40% dividend payout ratio. This compares to a payout of approximately 33% in 2012. Capital expenditures are expected at $350 million during 2014, a moderate increase from the $313 million spent in 2013. CCE also has aggressively repurchased an average of $858 million shares annually during the last three years. The company plans to repurchase $800 million of shares for 2014 with $289 million shares repurchased during the first quarter. Credit Metrics CCE's credit metrics are in line with Fitch's expectations, but as mentioned previously, are at the high end, resulting in limited room in the rating. At March 28, 2014, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 3.0x and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense in excess of 13x. Fitch currently expects total debt-to-operating EBITDA to remain in the high 2x range for 2014. This translates to the midpoint of CCE's 2.5x - 3.0x net leverage target. Longer-term Fitch expects CCE will sustain and manage within the midpoint of its net leverage targets. Sustained gross leverage of approximately 3.0x or less is acceptable for the current ratings. Increased share repurchases and dividends have caused net leverage to increase materially from historical levels of less than 2.0x. Higher long-term leverage is a concern as Fitch anticipates that acquisitions could occur, but in the near term are not likely. Ratings would be pressured in the event of a large debt-financed transaction as leverage (total debt-to-EBITDA) would increase above 3x. Fitch believes CCE greatly values its current 'BBB+' and 'F2' long-term and short-term ratings. Therefore, in the case of a large debt-financed acquisition, expectations are that CCE would use FCF to quickly reduce leverage back to its targeted range in a 12-to-18-month timeframe. In addition, Fitch expects CCE would limit share buybacks if leverage increased as a result of an acquisition and/or if any material deterioration in future operating performance occurred. At March 28, 2014, CCE had no material long-term debt maturing over the next 12 months and had issued $402 million in commercial paper. Material maturities in 2015 and 2016 include $475 million of 2.125% notes and $250 million of 2% notes. A material portion of CCE's debt obligations remain dollar-denominated. However, with this Euro-based offering, Fitch expects the company will continue to narrow the currency mismatch between the firm's debt balances and its cash flow. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently below 2.3x or net leverage below management's targeted range of 2.5x to 3.0x due to operating income growth and continued strong FCF generation that results in debt reduction; --Significant additional geographic diversification concurrent with lower leverage and/or an equity stake and board representation by The Coca-Cola Company. Contact: Primary Analyst Bill Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 