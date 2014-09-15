Fitch Rates Coca-Cola's $2B Notes Issuance 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to The Coca-Cola Company's (Coca-Cola) issuance of EUR2 billion senior notes including EUR800 million of 1.125% notes due 2022 and EUR1.2 billion of 1.875% notes due 2026. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Coca-Cola had approximately $40.2 billion of debt as of June 27, 2014. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The notes will be issued by Coca-Cola and will rank equally with the company's senior unsecured obligations. Coca-Cola will use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions of or investments in businesses or assets, redemption and repayment of short-term or long-term borrowings and purchases of our common stock. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Global Brands Coca-Cola's ratings are supported by its position as the world's largest global beverage company and the value of the Coca-Cola brand. Coca-Cola has 17 $1 billion brands, including: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Powerade, Minute Maid, and Dasani. Given the prominence of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) in Coca-Cola's beverage portfolio, the ratings consider the multiyear decline in CSD volumes in the U.S., growing scrutiny over artificial sweeteners affecting diet CSD demand in North America, and modest CSD growth in other developed countries. However, this risk is mitigated by Coca-Cola's market strength in developing, higher growth geographies with low per capita consumption characteristics that should provide an important longer-term offset. Debt Structure, Elevated Leverage Fitch remains concerned with Coca-Cola's high gross leverage that has been elevated by substantial commercial paper (CP) balances. Coca-Cola's gross leverage is weak for the rating category at 3.0x on a total debt-to-operating EBITDA basis for the second quarter ending June 27, 2014, up from 2.4x at the end of 2012. FFO adjusted leverage was 3.9x and FFO fixed charge coverage was 14.8x. Coca-Cola's commercial paper (CP) balance remains substantial at $19.9 billion as of June 27, 2014. The CP mix is approximately half of the firm's overall capital structure which Fitch believes increases Coca-Cola's financial risk. Coca-Cola has indicated that $20 billion is the upper limit for its CP program. The growth in CP balances results from Coca-Cola's mismatch between its U.S. cash outflows and its significant international cash inflows which the company has not felt a need to repatriate at this time. Coca-Cola maintains a comparable cash balance along with its committed bank lines to provide backup to its CP borrowings. Fitch believes Coca-Cola should advance a longer-term plan to address the structural mismatch and the large CP balance including any reduction in cash matching any corresponding reduction in CP levels, thus lowering gross debt. Strong Cash Generation, Liquidity Coca-Cola's ratings reflect the company's ability to consistently generate considerable cash flow from operations (CFFO) and free cash flow (FCF). For the LTM period ending June 27, 2014, Coca-Cola generated $11.1 billion and $3.5 billion (after adjusting for dividends) of CFFO and FCF, respectively, after generating $10.6 billion and $3.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012. Fitch expects Coca-Cola's FCF in 2014 to be in excess of $3.5 billion driven in part by reduced pension contributions and improved working capital. Coca-Cola has committed to $2.5 billion to $3 billion of net share repurchases in 2014, after repurchasing a net $3.5 billion in 2013. Net share repurchases was $1.3 billion for the first half of 2014. LTM dividends were $5.1 billion representing a cash flow payout ratio of 59%. Coca-Cola's long-term debt maturing in the next 12 months was $1.5 billion. As of June 27, 2014, Coca-Cola's $27.9 billion liquidity position consisted of $18.1 billion of cash and short-term investments, $3.5 billion of marketable securities, and $6.3 billion of availability under its committed credit lines and revolving credit facility that mature August 2019. As part of Fitch's corporate policy, off shore cash is viewed as not readily accessible due to a general reluctance of firm's to repatriate because of incremental tax cost although Fitch recognizes the significant cash balances that back Coca-Cola's CP program is a key mitigating ratings factor. Consistent Operating Performance Coca-Cola has demonstrated good execution and resiliency in the past with top-line and cash flow growth driven by increasing volume, price/mix and improved operating expense leverage. Persistent global macroeconomic pressure, higher taxes, negative perceptions of artificial sweeteners and weather-related issues has made past volume growth more challenging. During the six-month period ended June 27, 2014, consolidated net operating revenue excluding the negative effects of currency and structural changes grew 3%. Concentrate volumes rose 1% while price/mix contributed 2%. Operating income increased 6% excluding the impacts of currency and structural changes. Coca-Cola's first half 2014 performance was in line with Fitch's expectations. Coca-Cola's expectations for an incremental $1 billion in productivity savings by 2016 that will be primarily redirected for increased media investments should further support brand development. M&A Investments The ratings also consider the potential for future acquisitions given the company's transaction history. Fitch views KO's investments in minority positions of Monster Beverage and Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. as relatively low risk and having key strategic benefits of improving product diversification and distribution. The shifting secular trends within the soft drink industry make these investments essential to create an additional avenue for growth. Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. (CCR) Ratings Fitch does not make a rating distinction between Coca-Cola Company and CCR issued obligations, since default risk is very low at this level on the rating scale. CCR's notes are structurally superior to the notes issued by Coca-Cola. Fitch currently rates The Coca-Cola Company (Coca-Cola) and its subsidiaries as follows: The Coca-Cola Company --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'; --Bank credit facilities 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A+'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --CP 'F1'. Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada, Ltd. (CCR) --Long-term IDR 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A+'; --Senior shelf 'A+'. 