Fitch Rates Cogeco's Proposed Unsecured Notes Offering 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Cogeco Cable Inc. (Cogeco) at 'BB+' and the long-term rating for the secured notes at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also assigned a 'BB+' rating to Cogeco's proposed US$400 million senior unsecured notes issuance. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay the term loan tranches of the senior secured credit facilities Cogeco entered into in connection with its acquisition of PEER 1 Network Enterprises, Inc. in January 2013. The revolving facilities used for the transaction will remain outstanding. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes will benefit from an unsecured guarantee by Cogeco's wholly-owned restricted subsidiaries that also guarantee the Company's obligations under its senior secured credit facilities and senior secured notes and debentures. The Atlantic Broadband (ABB) subsidiary is considered an unrestricted subsidiary. Therefore, ABB does not provide a guarantee for the notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BB+' ratings reflect Cogeco Cable's higher leverage resulting from two recent transactions that increased leverage from 1.8 times (x) to pro forma 3.6x at PEER 1's closing excluding the non-guaranteed debt at ABB. Leverage should reduce going forward due to both cash flow growth and debt repayment but remain above 3x at year-end 2013. Fitch believes Cogeco's stable operating profile and the strength of the Canadian operations that generate the majority of the company's revenue and cash flow provides material benefits its credit profile. Cogeco Cable's competitive position is anchored by its high speed internet and triple play offering. The cable systems are also clustered in less concentrated and generally less competitive suburban regions. The PEER 1 Network Enterprises Inc. (PEER 1) acquisition offers a diversified faster growing revenue stream although it has elevated execution risk as Cogeco pursues growth and investment opportunities outside of their traditional cable footprint. PEER 1's core business of managed services and web hosting is highly and increasingly competitive. PEER 1 focuses on delivering quality service and support to differentiate from competition that is mainly from managed and dedicated cloud providers along with local and regional operators. PEER 1 has a relatively large SMB customer base with no customer representing more than 5% of revenues. Fitch does not expect PEER 1 operations to contribute meaningful free cash flow during the next several years given the higher capital intensity rates and need to further scale the operations. Thus PEER 1 could require additional working capital to support ongoing operations and expansion. Fitch estimates that LTM EBITDA and capital spending were both approximately CAD40 million. Cogeco's strategic shift in pursuing its last two acquisitions is a result of the maturing of cable services and the competitive intensity that has lowered growth prospects for the cable operations. The competitive intensity in Canada is expected to increase with additional IPTV footprint expansion through fiber-to-the-home overbuilds in a growing portion of Cogeco's regions. This will increase the pressure on primary service unit additions which have been decreasing due to factors mentioned above along with economic uncertainty and the tightening of credit controls. Fitch believes Cogeco also needs to upgrade technology supporting its video offering to better match capabilities with the telco's IPTV video service. Cogeco should be able to mitigate revenue pressure through rate increases and SMB primary service unit additions which will become an increasingly important offset. In addition, the enterprise services segment provides a growing diversified revenue stream with good margins. Cogeco's capital spending intensity has been elevated relative to its peers due to success-based spending within this segment. Cogeco used a material portion of its liquidity position to close the ABB acquisition. Cogeco's main sources of liquidity are through its credit facilities, cash position, and free cash flow (FCF). As of Feb. 28, 2013, Cogeco Cable and ABB had CAD130.8 million and US$46.5 million available under their credit facilities respectively and CAD37 million of cash on a consolidated basis. Going forward, Fitch expects Cogeco will restore at least a portion of its liquidity position using FCF to pay down the revolver over the next couple of years. Cogeco's FCF guidance for FY2013 that includes PEER 1 (after considerations for its dividend payment) is slightly in excess of CAD100 million. Importantly, Fitch believes the new ABB subsidiary should be in a self-funding position. This is supported by ABB's current cash generation, a substantial tax shield related to net operating losses, a competitive environment with limited triple play competition and the expected growth from increasing underpenetrated services. ABB will increase success-based capital spending which should improve its competitive position relative to satellite operators which is the primary competitor in approximately three quarters of its markets. SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating include: --Cogeco Cable leverage stays in the mid 3.5x range reflecting lack of cash flow growth and debt reduction; --An additional material leveraging transaction; --Greater than expected IPTV competition in Cogeco Cable territory that adversely affects operating trends; --Negative operating trends in the Atlantic Broadband operations that requires Cogeco Cable to infuse additional funding; --Large debt-financed acquisition; --Reduced free cash flow prospects. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating include: --Cogeco Cable leverage improves to less than 2.5x due to strong cash growth and debt reduction; --Good operating trends across its three business segments; --Pre-dividend FCF to sales of greater than 10%; --Financial policy to maintain leverage below 2.5x. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Rating Telecom Companies: Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Rating Telecom Companies here 