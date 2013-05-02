Fitch Rates Corporate Office Properties L.P.'s Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following debt obligation rating to Corporate Office Properties, L.P.: --$350 million 3.6% senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'. The notes mature in May 2023 and were priced at 99.816% of their face amount to yield 3.622% to maturity. The notes are obligations of Corporate Office Properties L.P. and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT, NYSE: OFC). The company will use net proceeds from the notes offering to repay borrowings under the company's unsecured revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including potential repayment of unsecured term loans. For additional information regarding Fitch's ratings for COPT, please refer to Fitch's April 16, 2013 press release, 'Fitch Assigns Initial 'BBB-' IDR to Corporate Office Properties Trust; Outlook Stable,' available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Primary Analyst Reinor Bazarewski Associate Director +1-212-908-0291 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Committee Chairperson Sean Pattap Senior Director +1-212-908-0642 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Fitch Assigns Initial 'BBB-' IDR to Corporate Office Properties Trust; Outlook Stable,' (April 16, 2013); --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26, 2013); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (Nov. 12, 2012); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs here Corporate Rating Methodology here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.