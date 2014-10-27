Fitch Rates Dai-ichi Life's Hybrid Debt 'BBB+'; Affirms 'A+' IFS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes with interest deferral options a 'BBB+' rating. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Negative. The agency also assigned its USD1.3bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes with interest deferral options issued in March 2011 a 'BBB+' rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Both subordinated notes are rated two notches below Dai-ichi Life's Long-Term IDR to reflect their loss absorption features, including the issuer's option to defer interest payment. Both notes are recognised by regulators as capital under Japan's statutory solvency margin. Fitch accords the notes 100% equity credit for the agency's capital adequacy ratio treatment. Both notes are treated as 50% equity and 50% debt in Fitch's assessment of Dai-ichi Life's financial leverage because they are cumulative and perpetual. Fitch estimates the newly issued notes would have raised Dai-ichi's consolidated financial leverage to 7% from 6% on a pro-forma basis as of end-March 2014, which is still an acceptable level for its IFS 'A+' rating. Dai-ichi Life plans to use the proceeds of the newly issued notes for the partial repayment of existing subordinated loans and for general corporate purposes. Dai-ichi Life's ratings reflect its improved capital adequacy, its recent successful international expansion, its steady growth in the profitable domestic third (health) sector, and its well-established brand as the second-largest life insurer in Japan. The ratings also take into account the company's relatively high exposure to domestic equities (8.7% of its standalone general account at end-March 2014). Efforts to accumulate core capital have helped improve Dai-ichi Life's consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) to 756.9% at end-March 2014 from 702.4% a year ago. Fitch expects Dai-ichi Life's acquisition of US-based Protective Life Corporation (IFS Rating of its primary life insurance subsidiaries such as Protective Life Insurance Company: A/Rating Watch Positive) will strengthen its credit profile. The agency estimates that about 15% of the company's consolidated net premium will come from outside Japan after this acquisition is completed. The Negative Outlook on the ratings reflects the Negative Outlook on Japan's sovereign rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Dai-ichi Life's ratings is unlikely in the near future because the ratings are constrained by the sovereign rating. Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is 'A+' with Negative Outlook. If the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer would likely to be lowered. Downgrade rating triggers include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's consolidated SMR declines below 600%, its consolidated financial leverage rises above 25% (6% at end-March 2014), or Dai-ichi Life's (standalone basis) core profit margin declines to below 10% (13.9% in the financial year ended March 2014), for a prolonged period. Contacts: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Rating Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson Jeffery Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.