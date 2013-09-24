Fitch Rates Danske Bank's CRD IV Compliant Tier 2 Capital Instruments 'A-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Danske Bank's (A/Stable/F1) planned issue of Tier 2 capital notes an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV compliant Tier 2 instruments with an expected 10-year maturity (a call after five years). The notes are subject to full and permanent write-down if all equity and more junior securities have been fully written down. The notes are rated one notch below Danske Bank's Viability Rating (VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The notching reflects the notes higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors, although takes into consideration that there is no contractual full write-down or conversion language (which according to Fitch's criteria may be reflected by notching down twice). Fitch has not applied any additional notching for incremental non-performance risk because the agency considers that write-down occurs only once the point of non-viability is reached, and there is no coupon flexibility. Given the absence of coupon deferral features and Fitch's view that loss absorption is unlikely to occur until the bank is no longer viable and equity has been written off, Fitch has assigned no equity credit to the securities. Fitch rates Danske Bank's legacy Tier 2 instruments three notches below its VR. The notching reflects one notch for loss severity, given the write-down feature in line with the planned CRD IV compliant Tier 2 notes, and two notches for incremental non-performance risk. Fitch has applied additional notching for incremental non-performance risk to legacy issues because of the issuer's ability to defer coupons. The ability to defer interest is the differentiation between the old style Tier 2 instruments and the new CRD IV compliant Tier 2 notes Danske Bank plans to issue. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the notes are notched from Danske Bank's VR, their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in this rating. The notes' ratings are also sensitive to any change in notching that could arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Danske Bank's VR or its assessment of loss severity risk. Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Committee Chairperson Alain Branchey Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 41 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 5 December 2012, and "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria," dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.