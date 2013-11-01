RPT-Fitch Rates DBS Group Holdings 'AA-'/Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s (DBSH) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘AA-’ with a Stable Outlook, and a Viability Rating (VR) of ‘aa-'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR

DBSH’s IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd (DBS Bank; AA-/Stable/F1+), reflecting the seamless linkages between both entities, and a low leverage prospect at DBSH over the near to medium term.

DBSH is a bank holding company, and it fully owns DBS Bank. Fitch assesses DBSH and DBS Bank to be highly integrated, in view of their common brand, board of directors and senior management team. Both institutions operate in the same jurisdiction, and are regulated by the same regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), on a group-wide basis.

DBSH’s standalone balance sheet is straight forward, with DBS Bank being its sole equity investment, and by extension its only source of recurring cashflows in the form of dividends. At end-June 2013, DBSH had a low double leverage ratio of 84% and no borrowings. DBSH does not have a standby liquidity line, as its liquidity profile is being managed jointly within its operating bank subsidiaries.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR

A change in DBS Bank’s ratings is likely have a similar rating impact on DBSH. DBSH’s ratings may be notched down from those of DBS Bank if their risk profiles were to diverge. This may arise due to one or a combination of the following factors: significant leverage and/or equity investments at DBSH’s standalone balance sheet; onerous banking regulations surrounding capital and/or liquidity flows from DBS Bank to DBSH; or developments in the philosophy on banking-group resolution.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor

DBSH’s Support Rating of ‘5’ and Support Rating Floor of ‘NF’ reflect Fitch’s view that support from the local authorities cannot be relied upon, if needed. This is because of the low systemic importance of DBSH, being a non-operating bank holding company.

Rating upside could arise on evidence that DBSH may benefit from some degree of extraordinary state support, possibly through more explicit banking laws or resulting from a perceived increase in DBSH’s importance within its banking group.

The list of rating action is as follows:

- Long-Term IDR assigned at ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR assigned at ‘F1+'; Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating assigned at ‘aa-’

- Support Rating assigned at ‘5’

- Support Rating Floor assigned at ‘NF’