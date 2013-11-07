Fitch Rates DBS Group Holdings' Basel III Tier 1 Securities 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd's (DBSH) proposed Singapore dollar-denominated Basel III-compliant non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The final rating on the securities is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The securities are rated five notches below DBSH's 'aa-' Viability Rating (VR), comprising two notches for loss severity and three notches for non-performance risk, in accordance with Fitch's criteria. The loss-severity risk is high in view of the securities' deep subordination status. The securities - together with other Tier 1 capital securities - will rank ahead of claims from only DBSH's ordinary shareholders, and will rank below all senior creditors and holders of subordinated notes of the company. Non-performance risk arises from the fact that DBSH and the Monetary Authority of Singapore will have unrestricted discretion in cancelling any periodic distribution on the proposed securities. Distribution on the securities would otherwise be made semi-annually at a fixed rate, based on the prevailing principal amount. The securities will be eligible to be included as Tier 1 capital under the Basel III capital standards, and will qualify for equity credit at 50%, based on Fitch's criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the securities is sensitive to a change in DBSH's VR. DBSH has the same VR as its wholly owned subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd (DBS Bank; AA-/Stable/F1+), reflecting the seamless linkages between both entities, and a low leverage prospect at DBSH over the near to medium term. Hence, a change in DBS Bank's VR is likely to have a similar rating impact on DBSH. Meanwhile, DBSH's VR may be notched down from that of DBS Bank if their risk profiles diverge. This may arise due to one or a combination of the following factors: significant leverage and/or equity investments on DBSH's standalone balance sheet; onerous banking regulations surrounding capital and/or liquidity flows from DBS Bank to DBSH; or developments in the local authorities' philosophy on banking-group resolution. Fitch believes that DBSH's importance to its operating bank subsidiaries is likely to be reinforced over time considering that the goal is for DBSH to be the main entity within the banking group that issues loss-absorbing capital instruments. The key reason is the adoption of Basel III capital standards (effective since 1 January 2013), where capital securities issued by subsidiaries may not be fully recognised as regulatory capital. This, alongside the phasing out of the "legacy" Basel II instruments, has prompted DBSH to undertake a tender offer, where it will issue the aforementioned Basel III-compliant Tier 1 securities and offer them to existing holders of DBS Bank's Basel II Tier 1 securities. DBSH's double leverage ratio is likely to remain below 100% after this proposed transaction. For more details on DBSHs' ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Rates DBS Group Holdings 'AA-'/Stable", dated 1 November 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com. 