Fitch Rates Decomeubles Partners IDR 'B-(EXP)'; Proposed Senior Secured Notes 'B(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned French retailing group Decomeubles Partners SAS (BUT) an expected Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-(EXP)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned 100% subsidiary BUT SAS's prospective EUR170m senior secured notes due 2019 an expected rating of 'B(EXP)'/RR3'. The notes are rated one notch above the IDR, reflecting above-average recovery prospects. The assignment of final ratings is subject to a review of the final documentation materially conforming to information already received by Fitch. Failure to conduct the planned refinancing would result in the withdrawal of the ratings. The IDR of 'B-(EXP)' reflects BUT's concentration on the French home improvement retail market that is characterised by weak macroeconomic fundamentals and by competitive pressures in the consolidating higher-value end of the market, as well as its large size, strong market position and brand. With limited organic growth opportunities, the ratings assume continued investment in the expansion of the BUT store network to protect market share and to grow sales and profitability. The ratings also reflect the aggressive financial profile and asset-light structure of the business, which increases its cost base and operational leverage and impacts profitability and free cash flow generation. Post-refinancing lease-adjusted gross leverage of 6.7x, based on the target capital structure, and fixed charge cover of 1.3x underpin the 'B-(EXP)' IDR relative to sector peers. The Stable Outlook reflects limited organic growth opportunities in the French home improvement market and stable financial leverage in the absence of debt amortisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS Concentration in France Limited geographic diversification and concentration on the French retail market are a key rating constraint, given a subdued France retail environment in the near term weighed down by low consumer confidence, sticky unemployment and projected GDP growth that is below key European peers. In addition, Fitch expects further medium-term consolidation and competitive pressures at the higher-value end of the home equipment market in France. BUT's strategy to concentrate in smaller cities is sensible in that it should help boost market share against smaller competitors. High Operating Leverage With the planned debt issue BUT aims to simplify the group's financial structure, by removing mezzanine debt and shareholder loans and replacing both instruments with a two-tier capital structure comprising a super senior working capital facility and senior secured notes. Although financial debt has been declining since the original buy-out of the group in 2008 BUT has gradually moved to an 'asset-light' capital structure and repaid senior secured property debt by selling and leasing back assets. The key assets in the business therefore remain the brand value and inventory. While an asset-light capital structure is not uncommon in non-food retail, it nonetheless leads to pressures on profitability and cash flows due to high rental costs, therefore translating into high operating leverage and potentially a volatile earnings profile in a downturn. Aggressive Financial Profile Despite fairly manageable balance-sheet debt post-refinancing, high rental expenses reflect an aggressive financial risk profile as reflected in the group's lease-adjusted debt protection ratios (which Fitch conservatively has based on the full value of 'occupancy costs' as presented by management). The FFO adjusted gross leverage based on the targeted capital structure is 6.7x which remains in line with Fitch's base case. The associated FFO fixed charge cover remains on average at 1.3x over the rating horizon, underpinning the 'B-(EXP)' IDR with Stable Outlook. Fitch bases its leverage ratio assessment on gross figures given BUT's pronounced working capital cycles and restricted cash in the business. The rating assumes that seasonal working capital will require a conservatively estimated liquidity buffer up to EUR50m of cash. In addition, BUT maintains an estimated EUR5m restricted cash at the consumer finance and warranty business. Established Brand and Market Position The ratings reflect BUT's position as a leading home equipment retailer in France, with a strong nationwide store footprint and a diversified product range spanning across home furnishing and decoration, domestic appliances as well as select home-related consumer electronics. BUT's promotional-driven business model is supported by a strong and well-recognised retail brand. Evolving Business Model We recognise that to remain competitive amid challenging trading conditions. BUT's is streamlining operations and optimising cost and cash management by simplifying its supply chain and centralising the logistics function domestically. It is also aiming at increasing direct control over its brand and store appearance by moving away from the traditional franchise model and taking a more centralised approach to key management decisions including range, pricing, marketing and multi-channel offering. The evolving business model and operating efficiencies could result in rating upside if translated into improving profitability and cash generation. Profitability Supported by Consumer Financing Credit income generated from consumer financing supports EBITDA, adding approximately 100bp of EBITDA margin. Consumer finance is a key part of BUT's promotional activity and a strong sales driver, with a 24% credit penetration rate of its customer base. The group offers consumer finance products (including store cards, instalment loans, personal loans) in combination with Cetelem (consumer finance arm of BNP Paribas Personal Finance), which manages credit risks on a non-recourse basis for BUT. In addition BUT offers appliance warranties, which are managed via an in-house insurance vehicle. The insurance entity holds EUR5m of restricted cash, which may grow over time if income from sales of extended warranties starts to grow. All these consumer finance and insurance arrangements are subject to regulatory risks. Given the integral role of consumer finance in BUT's business model and the ring-fenced nature of the associated credit risk, Fitch includes the consumer finance contribution in its operating EBITDA calculation. Above-average Recoveries In line with its Recovery Ratings methodology, the 'B(EXP)/RR3' for the senior secured debt reflects our view of above-average recovery prospects for noteholders in the event of default. Fitch considers that expected recoveries would be maximised in a going-concern scenario rather than in a liquidation scenario given the asset-light nature of BUT's business, where Fitch views the brand value and established retail network as key assets. Senior secured noteholders could expect a recovery rate within the 51%-70% range (RR3), leading to a one-notch uplift from the IDR to 'B(EXP)'. The expected recovery is underpinned by guarantors representing at least 85% of the group's EBITDA and by noteholders' second-ranking claim on any enforcement proceeds in a distressed sale of assets or the business. 