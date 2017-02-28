Fitch Rates Discovery's Senior Unsecured Notes Offering 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Discovery Communications, LLC's (Discovery) issuance of senior notes due 2024. The rating on the proposed reopening of Discovery's existing 4.900% senior notes due 2026 is also 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Proceeds of both issuances are to be used to fund the company's tender offer for up to $600 million aggregate principal amount of Discovery's existing 5.05% senior notes due 2020 and 5.625% senior notes due 2019. Any remaining proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leverage Target Availability: Fitch expects Discovery to remain within the company's stated target leverage of 3.25x-3.4x despite additional debt issuance above the debt tender to fund tender premiums. Discovery also remains well within the range for Fitch's 'BBB-' rating. Business Investment: Fitch expects Discovery to continue to focus on investing in programming for linear TV and content for alternative platforms domestically and internationally. While large-scale M&A activity is not anticipated given the dearth of cable network assets available, there is room at the 'BBB-' level to absorb some midsized acquisitions if Fitch believed the company had a credible plan to restore leverage to under 4x within a 12-month timeframe. Shareholder Returns Continue: Discovery has completed more than $7.7 billion of share repurchases from the program's inception in late 2010 through Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch believes Discovery's credit profile has sufficient flexibility to accommodate continued share repurchase activity at the current ratings. Debt incurrence to fund share repurchase activity is incorporated into the ratings up to Fitch's leverage threshold for Discovery's 'BBB-' rating. Solid Financial Flexibility: Discovery's solid FCF generation, strong credit protection metrics and minimal near-term scheduled maturities afford the company considerable financial flexibility at the current ratings. Fitch believes Discovery is positioned to generate annual FCF of $1.4 billion-$1.6 billion, given the company's high operating margins, global distribution platform, and low capital intensity associated with the cable programming business. Liquidity is supported by the $214 million of cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2016 and $1.40 billion in aggregate availability under its $2 billion revolver, which expires in February 2021, and its $1 billion commercial paper program. Scheduled maturities are manageable with the next scheduled maturity not until 2019 when $500 million of senior unsecured notes are scheduled to mature. Rating Strengths: Discovery's ratings are supported by its strong core brands, particularly the Discovery Channel, TLC, and Animal Planet brands, all of which reach nearly 92 million U.S. subscribers, continue to generate solid ratings, and collectively generate 67% of domestic revenues. In addition, the ratings incorporate the revenue and growth prospects of the company's international business segment, global carriage, leverageable content, robust FCF and solid credit metrics. Ratings Concerns: Ratings concerns center on the significant contribution of cyclical advertising revenue, a competitive landscape for similar programming, the volatility associated with hit-driven content, and the company's dependence on the Discovery and TLC brands. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Low- to mid-single-digit top-line revenue growth driven by mid- to high-single-digit domestic affiliate fee growth and low-single-digit advertising growth; --EBITDA margin stabilization and slight expansion due to cost controls. Cost controls are offset by increase in programming and international content investment; --Annual FCF generation of approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion; --Debt issuance to fund expected aggregate share buybacks and M&A activity in excess of annual FCF generation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: An upgrade is unlikely over the medium term, given the company's stated willingness to operate at the top end of its leverage target and the limited depth of its brands. Factors considered for an upgrade include an explicit commitment from management and a compelling rationale for Discovery to operate at a more conservative leverage metric, and material viewership on new channel launches that will drive increased advertising and affiliate fees and enhance revenue diversity. Negative: Negative ratings pressure could result from a more aggressive financial policy with leverage exceeding Fitch's 4x threshold in the absence of a credible plan to return leverage below the threshold. Rating pressure could also result from meaningful customer defections to free viewing platforms or significant margin and FCF pressure from higher programming costs. LIQUIDITY As of Dec. 31, 2016, the company had solid liquidity consisting of $214 million of readily available cash, and $1.4 billion of availability under its $2 billion revolving credit facility due 2021. Discovery's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility are supported by FCF, which was approximately $1.26 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch expects pro forma FCF to range from $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion during the ratings horizon. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch rates Discovery as follows: Discovery Communications, LLC --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'; --Commercial paper at 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Jack Kranefuss Senior Director +1-212-908-0791 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Rachael Shanker Associate Director +1-212-908-0649 Committee Chairperson Alen Lin Senior Director +1-312-368-5471 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1777, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 15, 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --No material adjustments have been made that have not been disclosed in public filings of this issuer. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001