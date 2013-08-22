Fitch Rates DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. VMTP Shares 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTP Shares) issued by DTF Tax-Free Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DTF), a closed-end fund (Fund) managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. (DPIM): --$65,000,000 Series 2018 VMTP Shares with a term redemption date of Aug. 21, 2018. The VMTP Shares closed on Aug. 22, 2013. The proceeds of the issuance will be used to maintain fund leverage levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' rating assignment reflects: --Expectations for exceptionally strong capacity for payment of scheduled dividends and liquidation preference at the end of the term or upon mandatory redemption; --Sufficient asset coverage provided to the notes as calculated per Fitch's asset coverage tests and published rating criteria; --The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral maintenance and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines; --The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the Fund's operations; --The capabilities of DPIM as fund adviser. ASSET COVERAGE As of July 31, 2013, the fund's asset coverage ratio for the VMTP Shares, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in excess of the minimum asset coverage threshold of 225% required by the fund's governing documents (Asset Coverage Ratio). Additionally, the fund has also covenanted to maintain the Effective Leverage Ratio for the VMTP Shares below 45% of total assets. The fund's Effective Leverage Ratio is currently below 45%. As of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratio, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC Tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria, were in excess of 100%. The fund's governing documents require that asset coverage for the VMTP Shares, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch OC tests, be maintained in excess of 100%. STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum threshold amounts, under the terms of the VMTP Shares the fund is required to cure the breach by altering the composition of the portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors (for Fitch OC Tests breaches), or by reducing leverage in a sufficient amount (for all test breaches) within a pre-specified time period. THE FUND The Fund's investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investment of at least 80% of assets in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt obligations. The Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets (calculated at market value at the time of each investment) in the securities of issuers in a single industry; however, tax exempt securities of issuers that are states and municipalities are not considered to be the securities of issuers in any single industry. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may not invest more than 20% of its total assets in obligations that pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. THE FUND'S ADVISER DPIM is responsible for the implementation and execution of the investment strategy on a day-to-day basis. DPIM is an SEC registered and regulated investment advisor with $9.3 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2013. DPIM acts as investment adviser to three other closed-end investment companies and five open-end investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. RATINGS SENSITIVITY The rating assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to material changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or market risk of the fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. The fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through derivative transactions which may not be captured by the fund's Preferred Shares Asset Coverage test or Effective Leverage Ratio. The fund does not currently engage in derivative activities for speculative purposes and does not envision engaging in material amounts of such activity in the future. Material derivative exposure in the future could have potential negative rating implications if it adversely affects asset coverage available to rated preferred shares. Contact: Primary Analyst Russ Thomas Director +1-312-368-3189 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL, 60602 Secondary Analyst Greg Fayvilevich +1-212-908-9151 Committee Chairperson Ian Rasmussen +1-212-908-0232 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and DPIM. Opt-in to receive Fitch's forthcoming research on closed-end funds: here Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 14, 2013); --'Municipal Closed-End Funds Dashboard' (June 4, 2013). 