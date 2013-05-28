RPT-Fitch Rates Eirles Two Series 364 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

May 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Eirles Two Limited Series 364’s accreting zero coupon secured notes a final rating as follows:

USD100,000,000 accreting zero coupon secured notes due by 2043: ‘A+sf’; Stable Outlook

Key Rating Drivers

The rating addresses the repayment of the accreted principal on the notes according to the terms and conditions of the documentation. The rating reflects the credit quality of two risk-presenting entities as well as the issuer’s legal and financial structure. The two risk presenting entities are Deutsche Bank, AG, London Branch (DB, A+/Stable/F1+) and France (AAA/Negative/F1+).

Rating Sensitivities

The rating on the notes is driven by DB’s rating - the lowest-rated risk entity in this transaction. As a result, a rating downgrade of up to three notches to France will not affect the ‘A+sf’ of the notes. Should the rating of DB be downgraded or upgraded by one notch, with all else being equal, the notes’ rating would be downgraded or upgraded correspondingly.

At closing, Eirles Two Limited will enter into an asset swap with DB and the notes’ proceeds will be used to purchase a 2% coupon French government bond (ISIN FR0119580019) with principal amount of EUR 78m (original collateral). On the date falling one business day after the issue date, the issuer will exchange the original collateral with DB to receive eligible collateral with a principal amount that is greater or equal to the principal amount of the notes of USD100m.

The eligible collateral can be EUR or USD cash, or senior unsecured debt issued by France denominated in EUR or USD, or negotiable debt obligations issued by the U.S. Treasury Department denominated in USD or EUR with a maturity date within 30 years from the issue date of the notes. Nevertheless, the credit risk of U.S. Treasury is not considered in Fitch’s rating analysis given that DB will at its cost replace the defaulted bond with the other eligible collateral upon the event of default of the U.S. Treasury bond. Under the credit support annex of the swap agreement, DB will post an amount of eligible collateral on a weekly basis to ensure the market value of the outstanding collateral (including additionally posted collateral) is sufficient to meet the scheduled notes’ accreted value.

The issued notes will bear no interest. However, their principal notional will accrete at an annual rate of 7% in the first year, 2.35% in the second year and 4.65% in the subsequent years till 2043. The issuer will pay the swap counterparty all interest and principal received on the collaterals and the swap counterparty will pay the accreted principal amount due to the noteholders at redemption.

The swap counterparty, DB, has the option to extend the asset swap on an annual basis. If the asset swap extension option is not exercised by DB, the swap will be terminated and the noteholders will receive the notes accreted value per the transaction document. The sole noteholder (who owns all of the outstanding notes) also has a put option that can be exercised at any point until the notes’ maturity date. If the put option is exercised, the sole noteholder will receive the collateral and a novation of swap agreement from the issuer to the noteholder.

DB is the custodian bank for the non-cash collateral in this transaction. Cash collateral will be held by the deposit bank, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA, A+/Stable/F1+) in a segregated account. Fitch considers the default risk of DB and DBTCA to be highly correlated and therefore views DB and DBTCA as one risk-presenting entity in the transaction.

The notes are issued by Eirles Two Limited, under a secured note programme arranged by DB, incorporated with limited liability under Irish law.

Non-petition language included in the master programme warrants that no party to any series will be able to petition for the winding-up of the issuer as a consequence of the default of any particular series. In addition, limited recourse clauses in the programme restrict the noteholder of a given series to only have recourse to the collateral assigned to the relevant series.