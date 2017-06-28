(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
Evergrande Group's
(B+/Stable) USD598 million 6.25% senior notes due 2021, USD1.3
billion 7.5%
senior notes due 2023 and USD4.7 billion 8.75% senior notes due
2025 a final
'B-' rating, with a Recovery Rating of 'RR6'.
The proposed notes are rated at the same level as Evergrande's
senior unsecured
rating as they constitute direct and senior unsecured
obligations. The proceeds
will be used to refinance debt and general corporate purposes.
The final rating
is in line with the expected rating assigned on 21 June 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Debt Structure: Evergrande's leverage and
payables-to-gross inventory
ratio has been improving further in 2017. This had been on an
upward trend since
2010, but stabilised in 2016. The improvements came in as a
result of its strong
contracted sales growth, redemption of most perpetual debt in
1H17, and also
receiving the full proceeds from its CNY70 billion
equity-raising for its
onshore subsidiary from new investors. Fitch will review its
1H17 result to
assess the impact of the improvement.
Stronger Land Bank Profile: Evergrande has shifted its sales
away from
lower-tier cities, reducing risks to sales and profitability.
The company's land
bank has swung sharply to Tier 1 and 2 cities, with these two
categories making
up 74.7% of its land bank by value and 57.9% by gross floor area
at end-2016.
Contracted sales from Tier 1 and 2 cities accounted for 67.4% of
total sales in
2016, compared with 59% in 2015. Evergrande's average selling
price (ASP) is
still rising, and reached CNY10,269 per square metre (sq m) in
May 2017 and
CNY9,786 per sq m in the first five months in 2017 from CNY8,355
in 2016.
Large Interest Burden: Evergrande's gross interest expense and
distributions to
holders of perpetual capital instruments in 2016 totalled
CNY42.3 billion, a
jump from CNY25.4 billion in 2015. Evergrande's gross interest
expense exceeded
capitalised interest for the first time. Interest expenses as a
proportion of
contracted sales improved to 11.3% from 12.5% in 2015, although
the improvement
is much smaller if an adjustment for Evergrande's cheaper
funding cost in 2016
is included. We believe that Evergrande's high expenditure will
continue to
limit its operating cash flow generation and limit its ability
to deleverage
meaningfully.
Shareholder-Friendly Moves Pressure Credit: Evergrande has
bought back shares
totalling HKD6.3 billion (CNY5.6 billion) since 29 March 2017,
after its 2016
results announcement. Evergrande also plans to make a dividend
payment of 50% of
profit of 2016 and 1H17, only after it successfully lists its
onshore property
operation in China's A-share market, despite sustaining high
negative FCF before
dividend. This puts creditors at a disadvantage as the company
is not building
up a healthy buffer to improve its financial flexibility.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Evergrande's business profile is more reflective of that of 'BB'
category peers
as Evergrande has a diversified geographical and product
profile. This offsets
its very aggressive financial profile, which is comparable with
that of
companies in the weak 'B' category.
Its peers, like Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. (BB+/Stable),
Greenland Holding
Group Company Limited (BB+/Negative) and Sunac China Holdings
Limited
(BB/Negative), are similarly aggressive in expanding their scale
and are among
the 10 largest Chinese homebuilders.
Country Garden's leverage of around 30% and churn rate of over
1.5x, is
commensurate with a high 'BB' category profile and explains the
multiple notch
rating gap between it and Evergrande. Greenland's leverage is as
high as that of
Evergrande but Greenland has a large level of uncollected sales
to mitigate its
high leverage. Greenland, as a state-owned enterprise, has a
stronger position
in acquiring land at low costs, especially for new city
districts that local
governments are keen to develop. This enhances Greenland's
business profile over
that of Evergrande. Sunac's leverage is low at between 40%-50%
and it does not
have high payables risks, unlike Evergrande. Sunac's sales are
also mostly in
major cities and is reflected by its higher ASP of CNY20,480 per
sq m, more than
double that of Evergrande.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- large homebuilders continue to win market share, which
supports Evergrande's
aim to increase sales by 15% to 25% between 2017 and 2019
- ASP in 2017 to match 1Q17 level and continue to climb at
around 3%-5%
thereafter, with higher-tier cities making up a larger share of
sales
- land acquisition volume to stay at 120% of the gross floor
area sold in the
same year
- trade payables and receivables to grow in line with contracted
sales growth
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 50% (59% in 2016)
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained above 0.8x (0.57x in
2016)
- EBITDA margin sustained above 18% (16.5% in 2016)
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 60%
- Total payables/gross inventory sustained above 0.45x (0.42x in
2016)
- Tighter liquidity position due to weaker access to financing
channels
LIQUIDITY
Large Liquidity Gives Flexibility: Evergrande has continued to
maintain a large
cash balance totalling CNY304 billion, including CNY106 billion
of restricted
cash, and CNY138 billion of available undrawn but uncommitted
facilities to meet
its debt servicing and operation needs. This was higher than
CNY164 billion in
total cash (CNY61 billion restricted) and CNY155 billion in
facilities in 2015.
The company also issued USD2.5 billion of senior notes in 1Q17
to refinance its
existing debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 April 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
- Perpetual capital instruments of CNY113 billion are treated as
debt
- Financial assets (both long-term and short-term) are adjusted
at 40% and
included in available cash
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
