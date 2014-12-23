Fitch Rates Far Eastern International Bank's Bond 'BBB+(twn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Far Eastern International Bank's (FEIB; BBB-/A(twn)/Negative) TWD1.1bn subordinated unsecured bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(twn)'. The bond includes a Basel III-compliant non-viability trigger provision, which requires the bond to be ranked equally with common shares upon government receivership, regulatory order for resolution, or liquidation. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate of 2.05% and matures on 23 December 2021. The bank plans to use the proceeds from the bond issue to refinance its existing debt and increase its capitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond is rated two notches below FEIB's National Long-Term Rating to reflect the bond's poor recovery prospects relative to legacy Basel II subordinated debts. FEIB's National Long-Term Rating is tied to its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'bbb-'. Fitch does not notch down the bond rating for non-performance risk, which is already captured in the VR. The bondholders would risk significant losses at the point of non-viability, when common equity capital would be very low, which would result in a very thin loss-absorption buffer. Fitch expects both common equity and subordinated debt to be written down significantly at the point of non-viability. The bond's rating is in line with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on FEIB is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings. FEIB is a medium-sized bank with a 1.3% share of Taiwan's deposits at end-9M14. Far Eastern Group is the majority owner of the bank, and controls seven out of nine board seats. The group is one of the largest conglomerates in Taiwan and is composed of several leading industrial and service companies across various sectors. Contacts: Primary Analyst Jack Chiu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.