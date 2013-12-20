RPT-Fitch rates Fiba Faktoring and Girisim Faktoring 'A(tur)'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Fiba Faktoring A.S. (Fiba Faktoring) and Girisim Faktoring A.S. (Girisim Faktoring) a National Long-term rating of ‘A(tur)’ with a Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fiba and Girisim Faktoring operate in Turkey’s highly fragmented factoring sector (less than 2% of Turkey’s financial sector consolidated assets) that is dominated by 13 subsidiaries of Turkish banks, which control a high 56% market share. Fiba and Girisim Faktoring are independent factoring companies; however, they are part of Fiba Group. Fiba Group is a leading Turkish group operating domestically and internationally (mainly Russia, The Netherlands and Romania) with investments in both financial services and non-financial services, with the former including banking (primarily Credit Europe Bank NV (BB-/Stable), leasing, factoring, insurance, NPL management and a private equity fund. Fitch does not assign ratings to Fiba Group, however, Fiba and Girisim Faktoring’s ratings are positively impacted from being members of Fiba Group; benefiting from guarantees in respect of bank borrowings, ability to share systems, deal flow and business origination, branding and shareholder reputation.

Fiba Faktoring is the larger of the two factoring companies ranking 7th in terms of factoring receivables as of end-1H13, while Girisim Faktoring was 15th. Both Fiba and Girisim Faktoring’s leverage, efficiency and asset quality ratios are more robust than the factoring sector average in Turkey. Margins and impairment charges at Girisim Faktoring, however, lag the factoring sector average.

Performance in both companies is volatile, affected by marking to market of derivatives transactions that are conducted to lower the cost of funding.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The two companies’ National Long-term ratings are sensitive to worsening asset quality and liquidity. As Fiba and Girisim Faktoring have a close identification with the Fiba brand, any reputation damage to this name or to the group’s shareholders could negatively impact its ratings.

A more stable performance track record, further development of the companies’ franchise while maintaining sound financial metrics and diversification of funding sources could cause a modest improvement in the rating.