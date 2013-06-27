RPT-Fitch rates FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1E-2007 CSO 'AAAsf'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1E-2007 Class A1 note currency swap obligations a ‘AAAsf’ rating with Stable Outlook.

The rating is based on Fitch’s assessment that the currency swap payment obligations rank pro rata and equally with the referenced notes. Consequently, the credit profile of the currency swap payment obligations is consistent with the Long-Term ‘AAAsf’ rating of the referenced notes, which are on Stable Outlook.

To determine the appropriate rating, Fitch analysed the swap agreement and the underlying transaction documents in conjunction with its criteria report, entitled “Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations on an SPV in Structured Finance Transactions” dated 8 August 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The payment obligations to the currency swap counterparty include scheduled floating-rate payments necessary to pay ongoing interest on the notes (issuer’s payment obligations), and interim and final principal payments required to redeem the notes.

Fitch’s rating addresses the issuer’s ability to meet its scheduled payments under the currency swap (that is, the initial interim and final principal payments and floating-rate payments). For the avoidance of doubt, it should be noted that the rating will not address any payment obligations of the issuer to the swap counterparty following an event of default or a termination event with respect to either party, including without limitation, and any termination payments payable by the issuer.

Key Rating Drivers

The ‘AAAsf’ Long-Term Rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the currency swap obligation attached to the FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1E-2007 Class A1 note is based on the quality of the collateral; credit enhancement provided by the subordinate class B notes; the lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) policies; the originators’ underwriting standards; and Firstmac’s servicing capabilities.

Rating Sensitivities

Any change to the rating of the corresponding note will lead to an equal change in the rating of the trust’s currency swap obligation. Such rating sensitivity will therefore be a function of the asset class rating analysis applied to the underlying note. In addition, as the rating of the trust’s currency swap obligation assumes that the swap counterparty continues to make payments as contracted.