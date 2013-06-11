RPT-Fitch Rates Garuda's Proposed IDR2trn Bonds 'A(idn)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia’s national carrier PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Garuda) a National senior unsecured rating of ‘A(idn)'. It has also assigned the company’s proposed IDR2trn 2013 bonds to be issued under its IDR4trn bond programme an ‘A(idn)’ rating.

The bonds are rated at the same level as Garuda’s National Long-Term rating of ‘A(idn)’ as they constitute direct, unconditional, and senior unsecured obligation of the company.

Garuda will use about 80% of the bonds proceeds for fleet expansion, and the balance for general working capital. Fitch views Garuda’s first debt issue as supportive of its ratings as it will enable the company to diversify funding sources during period of expansion.

Key Rating Drivers

Garuda’s ratings reflect its market leadership in the domestic full-service carrier (FSC) segment, as well as its weak liquidity position. Fitch takes comfort from Garuda’s improved operating metrics, a favourable operating environment and diversified funding sources to partially compensate its weak liquidity. The ratings have also incorporated support from the Indonesian government (BBB-/Stable) as a controlling shareholder given that Garuda is the nation’s largest flag carrier.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- an increase in funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage to above 6.5x (end-2012: 5.8x) on a sustained basis

- Decrease in debt coverage, as measured by FFO fixed charge cover, to below 1.25x (end-2012: 1.54x) on a sustained basis

- Inability to refinance or inadequate cash balance to meet debt maturing over the next 12 months

- Evidence of weakening linkages to the government

Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the medium-term in light of Garuda’s weak liquidity which will remain under pressure from fleet expansion.