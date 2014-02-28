RPT-Fitch Rates Gazprombank's Upcoming Series 16 Loan Participation Notes 'BBB-(EXP)'

Feb 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Gazprombank’s (GPB) forthcoming Series 16 senior unsecured loan participation notes (LPN) an expected Long-term foreign currency rating of ‘BBB-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The senior unsecured debt ratings are aligned with GPB’s ‘BBB-’ Long-term IDRs, which reflect Fitch’s view of a high probability of the bank receiving support, if needed, from the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable) or state-controlled entities, most notably OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable), the bank’s founder and minority shareholder.

The Series 16 LPNs would be issued by an Ireland-based special purpose entity GPB Eurobond Finance plc which would on-lend the proceeds to GPB. Obligations under this loan would rank pari passu with the bank’s other senior unsecured obligations which are subordinated to all retail deposits according to Russian banking law.

The expected issue amount is USD750m. The LPNs would carry a fixed coupon of 4.96% payable semi-annually and mature in September 2019.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issue’s ratings and GPB’s IDRs could be downgraded in case of a significant reduction in the bank’s quasi-sovereign ownership, and/or weakening of the close links between the bank and the Russian authorities.

Any negative action on the Russian sovereign rating would likely also be matched by a negative action on the bank’s ratings and the issue’s rating.

Gazprombank’s ratings are unaffected and as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-term local currency IDR: ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: ‘F3’

National long-term rating: ‘AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating: ‘bb’

Support Rating: ‘2’

Support Rating Floor: ‘BBB-’

Senior unsecured debt long-term local-currency rating: ‘BBB-’

National long-term debt rating: ‘AA+(rus)’

GPB Eurobond Finance plc’s debt ratings are unaffected and as follows:

Senior unsecured debt long-term foreign-currency rating: ‘BBB-’

Senior unsecured debt long-term local-currency rating: ‘BBB-’

‘Old-style’ subordinated debt rating: ‘BB+’

‘New-style’ subordinated debt rating: ‘BB-'