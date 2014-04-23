RPT-Fitch Rates Generali's EUR1bn Subordinated Notes 'BBB(EXP)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Assicurazioni Generali SpA’s (Generali) upcoming issue of EUR1bn senior dated subordinated notes an expected ‘BBB(EXP)’ rating.

The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already reviewed.

The notes will be issued by Generali under a EUR10bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme renewed in April 2014. The proceeds will be used to refinance a EUR500m subordinated loan from Mediobanca Spa repaid on 7 April 2014 and EUR500m senior notes maturing on 6 May 2015.

The senior dated subordinated notes have a contractual maturity of 12 years. The notes will be eligible for regulatory treatment of the required solvency margin and will be grandfathered as Tier 2 capital under Solvency 2.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The notes are rated one notch below Generali’s Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB+', reflecting below-average recovery prospects.

Fitch views this issue as neutral for Generali’s financial leverage and marginally positive for its capital adequacy, as the new notes are refinancing debt of similar equity treatment in Fitch’s leverage calculations but receive a favourable treatment in Fitch’s capital assessment.

The Tier 2 eligible notes, which are subject to regulatory override, receive 100% equity credit in Fitch’s internal risk-based capital calculation. However, being non-perpetual the notes are treated as 100% debt in financial leverage calculation by Fitch.

Fitch views positively that interest expenses are likely to decrease after 2015 - the new notes are expected to have lower interest payments than the subordinated loan from Mediobanca and senior notes - and that the issue will lengthen the maturity profile of the group’s financial debt. Moreover, this placement further reinforces Generali’s financial flexibility, removing refinancing risk in 2015.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Changes to the subordinated notes’ rating would result from similar changes to Generali’s rating.

Fitch currently rates Generali as follows:

--Insurer Financial Strength ‘A-'/Negative

--Issuer Default Rating ‘BBB+'/Negative