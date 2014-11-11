Fitch Rates Halyk Bank's Upcoming Series 7 Local Bond 'BB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan's upcoming KZT100bn senior unsecured local bond an expected Long-term rating at 'BB(EXP)'. The bank's other ratings are unaffected by the rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond is rated at the same level as Halyk's 'BB' Long-term local-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as it will rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors, save the claims of retail depositors. The notes will be issued by the bank under its KZT200bn local bond programme. The Series 7 issue will carry a coupon rate at 7.5%, payable semi-annually; it is expected to have a maturity 10 years. Retail depositors accounted for about 40% of Halyk's liabilities at end-3Q14 according to local accounting standards. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to Halyk's Long-term local currency IDR will be reflected in the bond's rating. Halyk's other ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B' Viability Rating: 'bb' Support Rating: '4' Support Rating Floor: 'B' Senior unsecured debt rating: 'BB' Contact: Primary Analyst Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Committee Chairperson Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.