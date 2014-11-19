Fitch Rates Hatton National Bank's Senior Debt Final 'AA-(lka)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Hatton National Bank PLC's (HNB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior debentures of up to LKR4bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents that conform to information previously received. The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 17 September 2014. The debentures, which are to have tenors of three, five and 10 years and carry fixed coupons, are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. HNB expects to use the proceeds to reduce asset and liability maturity mismatches. KEY RATING DRIVERS The debentures are rated at the same level as HNB's National Long-Term Rating in accordance with Fitch's criteria as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. HNB's rating reflects its long operating history, strong franchise, satisfactory capitalisation and relatively higher risk appetite. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on the debentures will move in tandem with HNB's National Long-Term Rating. A full list of HNB's ratings follows: National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook Outstanding Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures: 'AA-(lka)' Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures: 'AA-(lka)' Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)' For more details on HNB's ratings and credit profile, see the full rating report titled "Hatton National Bank PLC", dated 1 September 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Kanishka deSilva Analyst +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. HNB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 31 January 2014, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.