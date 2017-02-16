Fitch Rates HCA's Term Loan B-8 'BB+/RR1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+/RR1' rating to HCA Inc.'s (HCA) $1.2 billion senior secured term B-8 loan. Proceeds will be used to refinance the existing senior secured term B-7 loan. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $31.4 billion of debt outstanding at Dec. 31, 2016. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Industry-Leading Financial Flexibility: HCA has hospital industry-leading operating margins and generates consistent and ample discretionary free cash flow (FCF; operating cash flows less capital expenditures and distributions to minority interests). HCA's financial flexibility has improved significantly in recent years as a result of organic growth in the business as well as proactive management of the capital structure. Expect Stable Leverage: Fitch forecasts that HCA will produce cash flow from operations (CFO) of about $5 billion in 2017, and will prioritize use of cash for organic investment in the business and share repurchases. At 4x, HCA's gross debt/EBITDA is below the average of the group of publicly traded hospital companies, and Fitch does not believe that there is a compelling financial incentive for HCA to use cash for debt reduction. Secular Headwinds Driving Operating Outlook: Measured by revenues, HCA is the largest operator of for-profit acute care hospitals in the country, with a broad geographic footprint. The company benefited from this favorable operating profile during a period of several years of weak organic operating trends in the for-profit hospital industry. Although operating trends improved industrywide starting in mid-2014, secular challenges, including a shift to lower-cost care settings driven by health insurer scrutiny of hospital care and increasing healthcare consumerism, are a continuing headwind to organic growth. Heightened Regulatory Risk: Changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that roll back insurance coverage would result in a weaker payor mix for acute care hospitals; this would pressure margins unless offset by cost saving measures or higher reimbursement. HCA has stated that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is contributing 5%-6% of EBITDA, implying that a repeal of the ACA that is unmitigated by any measures to preserve insurance expansion could increase leverage by about 0.2x EBITDA. Even more important to the credit profile than the manageable influence on financial flexibility, Fitch does not believe that changes to the ACA will greatly influence the fundamental outlook of the acute care hospital sector, which is driven by the secular factors mentioned above. More Predictable Capital Deployment: The sponsors of a 2006 LBO previously directed HCA's financial strategy, but their ownership stake decreased steadily following a 2011 IPO. Under the direction of the LBO sponsors, HCA's ratings were constrained by shareholder-friendly capital deployment; HCA has so far had a more consistent and predictable approach to funding shareholder payouts under public ownership and an independent Board of Directors. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HCA include: --Organic revenue growth of 4%-5% in 2017 and 2018, driven by a 2%-3% increase in patient volumes with the remainder contributed by growth in pricing; -- Operating EBITDA margin compression of about 100bps through the end of 2019, primarily as the result of negative operating leverage as patient volume growth rates slow versus the higher level seen in 2014-2015 and growth in pricing slows; --Fitch forecasts EBITDA before dividends to associates and minorities of $8.7 billion and discretionary FCF of $2.1 billion in 2017 for HCA, with capital expenditures of about $2.9 billion. Higher capital spending is related to growth projects that support the expectation of EBITDA growth through the forecast period; --The majority of discretionary FCF is directed towards share repurchases, and debt due in 2017-2019 is refinanced, resulting in gross debt/EBITDA after dividends to associates and minorities maintained near 4x through the forecast period. RATING SENSITIVITIES Maintenance of a 'BB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) considers HCA operating with debt leverage sustained at around 4x and with a FCF margin of 4%-5%. A downgrade of the IDR to 'BB-' is unlikely in the near term, since these targets afford HCA with significant financial flexibility to increase acquisitions and organic capital investment while still returning a substantial amount of cash to shareholders through share repurchases. An upgrade to a 'BB+' IDR is possible if HCA maintains debt leverage at 3.5x or below. In addition to a commitment to operate with lower leverage, improvement in organic operating trends in the hospital industry would support a higher rating for HCA. Evidence of an improved operating trend would include sustained positive growth in organic patient volumes, sustained improvement in the payor mix with fewer uninsured patients and correspondingly lower bad debt expense, and limited concern that profitability will suffer from drops in reimbursement rates. LIQUIDITY HCA's liquidity profile is solid. There are no significant debt maturities in 2017. Large maturities include $500 million of HCA Inc. unsecured notes in 2018, $2.1 billion of HCA Inc. unsecured notes in 2019 and $2.9 billion of asset-based lending (ABL) revolver borrowings maturing in 2019. Fitch believes that HCA's operating outlook and financial flexibility are amongst the best in the hospital industry, affording the company good market access to refinance upcoming maturities. At Dec. 31, 2016, HCA's liquidity included $646 million of cash on hand, $2.1 billion of available capacity on its senior secured credit facilities, and latest 12 months (LTM) discretionary FCF of about $2.9 billion. HCA's EBITDA/interest paid is solid for the 'BB' rating category at 4.8x and the company had an ample operating cushion under its bank facility financial maintenance covenant that requires debt net of cash maintained at or below 6.75x EBITDA. The secured debt rating is one notch above the IDR, illustrating Fitch's expectation of superior recovery prospects in the event of default. The first-lien obligations, including the bank debt and the first-lien secured notes, are guaranteed by all material wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries of HCA that are "unrestricted subsidiaries" under the HCA unsecured note indenture dated Dec. 16, 1993. Because of restrictions on the guarantor group as stipulated by the 1993 indenture, the credit facilities and first-lien notes are not 100% secured; the subsidiary guarantors of the first-lien obligations comprised about 45% of consolidated total assets. The ABL facility has a first-lien interest in substantially all eligible accounts receivable (A/R) of HCA, Inc. and the guarantors, while the other bank debt and first-lien notes have a second-lien interest in certain of the receivables. The HCA unsecured notes are rated at the same level as the IDR despite the substantial amount of secured debt to which they are subordinated, with secured leverage of about 2.7x. If HCA were to layer more secured debt into the capital structure, such that secured debt leverage is greater than 3x, it could result in a downgrade of the rating on the HCA unsecured notes to 'BB-'. The bank agreements include a 3.75x first-lien secured leverage ratio debt incurrence test. The HCA Holdings Inc. unsecured notes are rated two-notches below the IDR to reflect the substantial structural subordination of these obligations, which are subordinate in right of payment to all debt outstanding at the HCA level. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates HCA as follows: HCA, Inc. --IDR 'BB'; --Senior secured credit facilities (cash flow and asset backed) 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured first lien notes 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BB/RR4'. HCA Holdings Inc. --IDR 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR6'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Megan Neuburger, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Britton Costa, CFA Director +1-212-908-0524 Committee Chairperson Jack Kranefuss Senior Director +1-212-908-0791 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Relevant Committee Date: Oct. 19, 2016. 