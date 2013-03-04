FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch Rates Home Credit & Finance Bank's RUB3bn BO-2 Exchange Bonds 'BB-'
March 4, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

Fitch Rates Home Credit & Finance Bank's RUB3bn BO-2 Exchange Bonds 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Home Credit & Finance Bank’s (HCFB) RUB3bn BO-2 senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange bonds a Long-term rating of ‘BB-'.

The bonds are due in February 2016, coupons are paid quarterly and bear a 9.4% rate. HCFB’s obligations under the bonds rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors except claims of retail depositors, which under Russian law rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Retail deposits accounted for 64% of the bank’s total liabilities at end-Q312, according to HCFB’s 9M12 IFRS disclosures.

HCFB is one of the leading mass-market retail lenders in Russia, with a market share of approximately 22% in POS loans, 3.5% in cash loans and 3.1% in credit cards as of 30 September 2012. It is fully owned by Home Credit B.V., a 100% subsidiary of PPF Group N.V. (whose majority shareholder is Czech businessman Mr. Petr Kellner).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The issue’s rating corresponds to HCFB’s Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR, ‘BB-'/Stable).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any changes to HCFB’s Long-term local currency IDR would also impact the issue’s rating.

