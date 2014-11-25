Fitch Rates Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Housing Construction and Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (HCSBK) a Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT HCSBK's 'BBB+' Long-term local-currency IDR is based on its 'BBB+' Support Rating Floor, which reflects Fitch's view of the high probability of support for the bank from the government of Kazakhstan (foreign currency IDR BBB+/local currency IDR A-/Stable), if needed. Our view is based on (i) HCSBK's 100% ultimate sovereign ownership; (ii) its important social policy role, and the limited scope of its non-policy operations; and (iii) the state's recent funding and equity injections to support HCSBK's expansion. The 'BBB+' rating also considers the currently limited cost of support that might be required by HCSBK given the bank's small size and sound standalone financial profile. The one-notch difference between the sovereign's Long-term local-currency IDR and that of HCSBK reflects (i) the bank's still quite limited track record of operations; (ii) Fitch's expectation that the bank's size and, hence, potential cost of support for the sovereign will increase markedly over the long term; (iii) the moderate risks relating to the timeliness of support given the limited ability to support parent organisation JSC National Management Holding Baiterek (foreign currency IDR BBB+/local currency IDR A-/Stable) and hence reliance on funding being made available from the state budget; and (iv) the moderate risk that the government would cease providing full support to all quasi-sovereign entities before defaulting on its own obligations, in a stress scenario. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating given the bank's limited non-policy role. Fitch has not assigned foreign currency IDRs given the bank's absence of operations in foreign currencies. HCSBK's capitalisation is currently strong as reflected by its equity/ assets ratio at 26% and Fitch Core Capital at 52% of risk-weighted assets (mortgages are 100% risk-weighted) at end-1H14 propped up by a substantial equity injection in 2011. HCSBK is funded primarily by savings deposits (77% of liabilities at end-1H14) with the remainder comprising long-term budgetary loans at below market interest rates (1% per annum). Internal capital generation was modest with return on average assets at 1.9% and return on average equity at 6.3% in 2013. Non-performing loans (overdue by more than 90 days) comprised a moderate 0.7% at end-1H14, which reflects the relatively low-risk nature of the bank's lending, but also be partly due to the unseasoned nature of the portfolio. Most loans were at below market rates and about 50% of housing purchased with HCSBK's loans was at below market prices via government programmes. These factors translated into less burdensome repayment terms of HCSBK's loans compared with domestic commercial banks. HCSBK was established in 2003 with the objective of developing a house savings and mortgages system in Kazakhstan. At end-1H14, Fitch estimates that HCSBK's share of the country's mortgage lending was around 22%. RATING SENSITIVITIES The bank's ratings would likely change in tandem with the sovereign ratings. The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to rating action are as follows: Positive: - Upgrade of the sovereign - Longer track record of operations - Greater importance for the financial system - Tighter supervision by the parent company or the state Negative: - Downgrade of the sovereign - Any significant indication of the government's reduced propensity to support the bank The rating actions are as follows: Long-term local currency IDR assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term local currency IDR assigned at 'F2' National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(kaz)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating assigned at '2' Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BBB+' 