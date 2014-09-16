Fitch Rates Humana's Planned Issuance 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB(EXP)' rating to Humana Inc.'s (HUM) planned issuance of senior notes of various maturities. The ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on HUM's currently outstanding senior notes. Fitch anticipates HUM using proceeds from the planned issue to redeem $500 million of 6.45% senior notes due June 1, 2016 or for general corporate purposes, which Fitch believes may include share repurchases. On Sept. 16, HUM announced that its board had approved a new $2 billion share repurchase plan. Prior to today, Fitch's most recent rating action on HUM was on Aug. 14, 2014 when it affirmed the 'BBB' ratings on the company's senior notes and the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength ratings on certain HUM subsidiaries. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects the planned issuance and planned use of proceeds, to increase HUM's financial leverage ratio to 25-30% from 21% at June 30, 2014. Under this scenario HUM's ratio of debt-to-annualized EBITDA is likely to be 1.3x-1.5x compared with 0.8x at June 30, 2014. Fitch considers these post-planned issue financial leverage metrics consistent with those expected at HUM's current ratings levels. Fitch projects HUM's operating-EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio at approximately 15x a decline from 2013's 17.6x but strongly supportive of HUM's ratings. In recent years HUM's financial performance has been strong relative to Fitch's 'A' category guidelines. In the first half of 2014 HUM generated $24 billion of revenues and $1.6 billion of EBITDA. The company's 1H'14 ratios of EBITDA-to-revenues and annualized net return on average capital were 6.7X and 11.8% respectively and from 2011-2013 these ratios averaged 6.4% and 12.9%. In addition to the financial metrics cited above, other key factors impacting HUM's ratings are Fitch's views on the credit-quality of the Medicare market and HUM's position within the Medicare market. Fitch believes that it will be difficult for HUM to generate sustained EBITDA-based margins and capital stability required to support IFS ratings higher than 'A' and senior debt ratings higher than 'BBB' due to the U.S. Government's ability to set reimbursement rates and influence conditions in the Medicare market. Fitch views HUM as maintaining 'medium' sized market position and size/scale characteristics. Under Fitch's health insurance rating guidelines, these are consistent with 'A' category IFS ratings. HUM maintains a leading market share in the Medicare Advantage market. Additionally, HUM has built integrated delivery capabilities in geographic regions where the company maintains significant membership. Fitch believes that HUM maintains large membership and revenue bases that the help the company generate significant amounts of EBITDA and capital and benefit from economies of scale. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of HUM's ratings are: --Over the longer term, an improved outlook for Medicare Advantage funding; --Reduced near-term uncertainty surrounding the impact on HUM's margins of the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) minimum medical benefit ratio and industry-wide fees designed to fund portions of the ACA; --A reduction in HUM's targeted debt-to-capital ratio to 20% and increase in the company's organization-wide NAIC RBC to 350%; --Financial metrics, especially interest coverage and EBITDA/revenue margin ratios that approximate current levels. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are: --Over the longer-term, a deterioration in the outlook for Medicare Advantage funding; --EBITDA-based interest coverage and EBITDA/revenue ratios below 7x and 5%, respectively; --Debt-to-annualized (prior four quarters) EBITDA ratios above 1.5x; --HUM increasing its targeted or reported financial leverage ratio above 30% or reducing its organization-wide NAIC RBC ratio target below 200%; --Acquisitions that Fitch views as aggressively financed or containing an excessive amount of integration risk. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', September 2014; --'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors', August 2014. 