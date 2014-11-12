Fitch Rates IB.SH's EUR500m Debt Issue 'AAA(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein's (IB.SH) proposed EUR500m senior unsecured debt issue an expected Long-term rating of 'AAA(EXP)'. The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as IB.SH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR; AAA/Stable), which in turn is equalised with the ratings of the State of Schleswig-Holstein (State of SH; AAA/Stable). The State of SH provides IB.SH with a funding guarantee, a statutory guarantor liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) covering all IB.SH's obligations, and an institutional liability (Anstaltslast), whereby SH is committed to safeguarding the economic basis of IB.SH and ensuring that its operations can continue in the event of financial difficulty. These guarantees are outlined in IB.SH's governing law (Investitionsbankgesetz). The State of SH's creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system, which links its creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany (see "Institutional Framework for German Subnationals", dated 28 April 2008 at www.fitchratings.com). IB.SH's ratings also reflect the role that the bank fulfils for the State of SH. IB.SH's mandate to provide promotional and development funding is outlined in the Investitionsbankgesetz and its statutes. IB.SH provides funding for economic, social, municipal, infrastructure, environmental activities and affordable and energy-efficient real estate lending in the State of SH. In addition, IB.SH takes on special tasks requested by the State of SH, for example, the management and distribution of European development funds. RATING SENSITIVITIES The expected rating of the notes is sensitive to a change in IB.SH's Long-term IDR. The bank's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around owner's support, specifically a downgrade of Germany or the State of SH, or a change in the terms of the State guarantees. Fitch does not consider any of these scenarios likely in the foreseeable future. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768 076 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Krista Davies Associate Director +44 20 3530 1579 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.