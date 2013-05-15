FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch rates Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS Trust final 'AAAsf'
May 15, 2013

RPT-Fitch rates Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS Trust final 'AAAsf'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS Trust’s mortgage-backed floating-rate notes a final rating as follows:

AUD279m Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD15m Class AB notes: not rated

AUD6m Class B notes: not rated

The notes were issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited in its capacity as trustee for Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS Trust.

Key Rating Drivers

The ‘AAAsf’ Long-Term Rating assigned to the class A notes is based on the quality of the collateral; 7% credit enhancement (CE) provided to the class A notes by the subordinate AB, and B notes, and the liquidity facility of 1.5%. The rating also reflects IMB Limited’s underwriting standards and servicing capabilities.

At the cut-off date, the collateral pool consisted of 1,814 loans totaling approximately AUD300m. Loans included in the pool have been originated by IMB Limited. The weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 59.7%, and the weighted average seasoning was 53 months. The pool is composed of 100% fully verified documentation loans, while investment loans account for 28.1%. First-time borrowers represent 14.3% of the pool.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch’s stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report titled “Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS Trust”, available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the below link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS Trust

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
