Fitch Rates India's Rolta's USD Notes Final 'BB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Rolta, LLC's USD200m guaranteed senior notes due 2018 a final rating of 'BB-'. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 7 May 2013. Rolta, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of India-based technology company, Rolta India Limited. (Rolta, BB-/Stable) Rolta has used a major portion of the proceeds from the issue in refinancing its existing debt, and plans to continue to pay down its secured debt to reduce the subordination of senior unsecured creditors. However, the issue rating may be downgraded if the planned progress on reducing subordination is not made in a timely manner. Key Rating Drivers Small scale, limited diversification: Despite its high profitability Rolta's ratings are constrained by its small scale of operations. Given its size, Fitch believes that the company's growth strategy will continue to rely partly on acquisitions of core technologies to strengthen its intellectual properties which will require high capex and limit its ability to deleverage. Increase in leverage: Fitch forecasts that Rolta's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage will increase well above 3x by end-FY13 from 2.8x at end-FY12 due to capex. Rolta's free cash flow (FCF) is likely to remain negative over the medium term as capex will only slowly decline from a peak of INR14bn in FY12. Niche-market operation: Rolta's key credit strength lies in its established market position in engineering and geospatial services which have high entry barriers. This has led to solid revenue growth and operating EBITDAR margins over 40%, which compare favourably with industry peers. In addition, Indian defence spending is likely to grow which will continue to underpin Rolta's growth over the long term. Transition to IP-led strategy: Rolta's gradual transition to an IP-led solution provider is a sound strategy as it creates long-term recurring revenues in the form of licence sales and maintenance fees. The company's target to improve the IP-driven revenue share to 25%-30% in the next two to three years from the current 15% should add stability to revenue growth and operating margins. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - FFO-adjusted leverage increasing above 4x. However, Fitch expects the company to maintain leverage below 4x in the medium term, driven by a gradual decrease in capex and stable FFO growth. - failure to reduce subordination of the senior unsecured creditors, which would lead to a downgrade of the issue rating Positive: Fitch does not foresee any positive rating action over the medium term, as Rolta's IDR is constrained by the small scale of its operations. Contact: Primary Analyst Alvin Lim, CFA Director +82 2 3278 8371 Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu Seoul Secondary Analyst Muralidharan Ramakrishnan Associate Director +91 22 4000 1732 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Technology Companies