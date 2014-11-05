Fitch Rates Indonesia's Duta Anggada 'B'; Proposed Bonds 'B(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Duta Anggada Realty Tbk (Duta) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook. At the same time the agency has also assigned the company a senior unsecured rating of ‘B’ and assigned its proposed senior unsecured notes due in 2019 a ‘B(EXP)’ expected rating with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. The notes will be issued by a wholly owned subsidiary and guaranteed by Duta and certain subsidiaries. The notes are rated at the same level as Duta’s senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. KEY RATING DRIVERS Small Scale: Duta is a small development company that has limited project diversification compared with higher rated international peers. Over the short to medium term more than 60% presales will be driven by the Icon Towers project in Jakarta. Duta’s limited scale and project concentration constrain its business profile as these factors raise the risk of earnings and cash flow volatility. The company’s financial profile is especially vulnerable in light of increasing debt-funded investments with long payback period.

High Development Risk: As Duta is primarily focused on cyclical commercial and industrial projects, which heighten the development risk profile. Icon Towers' strategic location in Jakarta's central business district and Duta's flexibility to phase out construction at its industrial estate are important mitigating factors for this risk. Although the company has a pipeline of projects under development, the company has limited land bank, particularly in comparison with its international peers. Consequently, Fitch believes that the company will need additional capex or working capital for land acquisition. Sufficient Recurring Income: Fitch expects Duta to be able to maintain a ratio of recurring EBITDA to interest expense of about 0.5x that is sufficient for its rating on a sustained basis. This is mainly supported by prime assets with high occupancy rates that produce stable recurring revenue. Fitch also expects the recurring revenue base to increase as Duta successfully executes its hotel projects in a timely manner. While Duta has little experience in the hospitality sector, the assets are in good locations and the company has teamed up experienced franchises that have strong hotel brands. Comfortable Liquidity Profile: The rating also reflects Duta's comfortable liquidity profile, which is supported by pre-sales from the Sinarmas MSIG Tower office project in Jakarta, the availability of assets for sale, and stable recurring cash flows derived from high occupancy rates in its investment assets. Liquidity is further supported by a well-distributed debt maturity schedule that allows the company to accumulate cash buffers. Manageable Currency Risk: Fitch believes currency mismatch is manageable given Duta's high development margins and a fair proportion of US dollar-denominated cash flows from presales at Icon Towers. Debt Restructuring History: Duta's debt restructuring history may limit its funding flexibility considering the cyclical nature of the property development business. However these concerns have reduced as Duta established its track record in the debt capital markets and maintained a diversified banking relationship. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Decline in presales/ gross debt to below 75% on a sustained basis - Decline in reccuring EBITDA/ interest expense to below 0.5x on a sustained basis - Pressure on liquidity, such as cash balances failing to cover short-term obligations Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12 months due to its small scale and project concentration. An upgrade may be considered if the company successfully executes its current development pipeline so that it has more business diversification and a stronger base of recurring revenue. Contacts: Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Ftich Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Erlin Salim Associate Director +62 21 2988 6811 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014are available at www.fitchratings.com.