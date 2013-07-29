Fitch Rates Indonesia's Modernland 'B'; USD Bonds 'B(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based property developer PT Modernland Realty Tbk (Modernland) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned Modernland a senior unsecured rating of 'B' and its proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected 'B(EXP)' rating, with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The proposed notes are to be issued by Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd and guaranteed by PT Modernland Realty Tbk and wholly-owned subsidiaries. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Key Rating Drivers Limited recurring income: Modernland's limited recurring revenue differentiates it from higher-rated global peers. Recurring income, which is derived from management estate fees and newly opened hotel operations, is still small at less than 10% of annual EBITDA. Fitch views Modernland's small recurring revenue base as a main constraint on its ratings, particularly given the cyclical nature of the property development sector. Execution risks: Modernland's Jakarta Garden City's strategic location and established infrastructure, together with its affordability compared with properties in Kelapa Gading, underpin its business growth prospects. However, this project is a joint venture with Keppel Land, who currently has a 51% majority stake in the project. Modernland plans to use proceeds from the proposed notes to acquire Keppel Land's share. In Fitch's view Modernland has yet to demonstrate a track record of strong presales without Keppel Land's support. Similar risks are also inherent in Modernland's longer-term expansion plan in Bekasi, whose success is contingent upon the timely execution of an infrastructure project and the company's ability to build critical mass. Project diversification: The ratings also reflect Modernland's sizable landbank which is diversified by location and evenly balanced between industrial and residential use. Over the next 18 months, cashflows will be driven by presales from residential estate Jakarta Garden City and industrial estate Modern Cikande. Over the longer term, the company will also look to launch its second industrial estate in Bekasi, which is in a sought-after industrial area. Cash buffer from ASRI: Cashflows from landbank sales to PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI, B+/Stable) is an important mitigating factor to execution risks by providing sufficient liquidity buffer. Modernland expects to receive IDR3.4trn over the next 30 months for a total of 170 hectare land sold. Proceeds will mainly be allocated to the acquisition of land in Bekasi, which has better potential for development, sustainable presales and cashflows. Modernland's low acquisition cost of 489 hectares of landbank in Bekasi for about USD20/sqm is an additional comfort and reduces project execution risks. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Decline in presales/ gross debt ratio to below 30% (2013: Fitch forecast 30%) on a sustained basis - Net debt/ net inventory remaining above 1x after 2015 (2013: Fitch forecast 1.4x), possibly resulting from delayed project execution or weaker pre-sales Positive rating action is not expected until Modernland is able to demonstrate a track record in timely project execution leading to improved scale and project diversification, or of improved recurring income. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 