Fitch Rates Indonesia's MPM Finance 'A-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPM Finance) a National Long-Term rating of 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The National Long-Term 'A-(idn)' rating reflects Fitch's expectation that MPM Finance will receive support from its parent, PT Mitra Pinashtika Mustika Tbk (MPM; 'A(idn)'/Stable), in times of need. Key Rating Drivers Fitch's view of a high propensity of timely support from MPM is underpinned by MPM Finance's strategic importance to the former's auto mobile business. This is underlined in MPM's 100% ownership of MPM Finance (62.82% ownership indirectly through MPM Rent, which is 100%-owned by MPM). As part of MPM's automotive business, MPM Finance has an important role to provide MPM's car financing services. Net managed receivables at MPM Finance increased to IDR2.9trn at end-March 2013 from IDR897bn at-end 2008. Fitch expects that the MPM Finance's target to grow net managed receivables by 48% by end-2013 from IDR2.9trn at end-December 2012 will be challenged by economic slowdown especially in the commodity sector - a key market for MPM Finance. MPM Finance's asset quality weakened with non-performing loans (NPLs) increasing to 2.3% of total net manage receivables at-end March 2013 (2012: 1.7%). This is mainly due to weakening asset quality of borrowers in the commodity sector and a weaker collection team due to a high turnover. The latter has been resolved by recruiting a new collection team and by strengthening its collection processes. Nevertheless, asset quality is likely to remain under pressure in the near-to-medium term due to the economic slowdown, MPM Finance's ambitious growth plans and potential fuel price hikes. Fitch expects MPM Finance to continue to tap funding from bank loans to support its car financing business growth and, possibly, from debt capital markets. This is because its debt/equity ratio (DER) - at 4.3x at end-March 2013 (2012: 5.8x) - is still far below the regulatory threshold of 10x. Further, MPM Finance can rely on capital support, in time of need, from MPM if the internal DER threshold is breached. Reflecting its commitment to MPM Finance, MPM in January 2013 injected IDR100bn into the subsidiary to support business growth. MPM Finances' focus on used car financing - which charges high interest rates - means its profitability is higher than that of peers which engage in new car financing. Return on asset and return on equity stood at 3.2% and 19.3% at end-March 2013, respectively. Rating Sensitivities Any decline in MPM's ownership or support or in MPM Finance's strategic importance to MPM would exert downward pressure on its rating. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given MPM Finance's important role to expand MPM's automotive business, especially in car financing. Contacts: Primary Analyst Stefanus Yuniardhi Associate Director +62 21 2902 6407 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Secondary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2902 6406 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 