Fitch Rates Indonesia's Saratoga at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, November 07 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based investment holding company PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk (Saratoga) a National Long-Term rating of 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Saratoga's rating reflects the healthy liquidity of its portfolio and low debt in relation to its portfolio value. The ratings are constrained due to its weak interest coverage ratios and the uncertainty of its portfolio composition over the next few years. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Portfolio Liquidity: Of Saratoga's investment portfolio of USD2bn as at September 2014, 47% comprised equity investments in PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI; BB/Stable) and 27% in PT Adaro Energy Tbk (Adaro) Fitch believes that the company can raise meaningful cash by selling down these investments without significant effect on their share prices, due to healthy share trading volumes. Weak Interest Coverage: The ratings remain constrained primarily due to weak funds flow from operations (FFO) interest coverage. The agency expects the ratio to weaken further over the medium term from our estimate of 0.8x in 2013. This is due to a relatively weak dividend flow from its investments, and the possibility of interest costs increasing as a result of Saratoga's willingness to increase its loan to value (LTV) ratio to 20% over the medium term (June 2014: 13%). Fitch has adjusted the ratios to reflect the dividends received, operating expenses, taxes and interest expenses of the holding company and its fully owned subsidiaries to better reflect its operations as an investment holding company. Uncertainty with Portfolio Composition: Saratoga's holding in its more mature investments - Adaro and TBI - is likely to reduce over time. We believe that Saratoga's portfolio is likely to evolve into one that has a relatively higher mix of early stage companies and growth companies, which offer a higher potential for return but are inherently more risky. Debt Maturities Extended: Most of the debt held by the holding company and its wholly owned subsidiaries was refinanced in October 2014. Annual debt maturities currently do not exceed USD70m until 2018 compared to June 2014, when about 90% of the USD245m total debt was due in 2016. Fitch believes that maturities could be met comfortably through selling down stakes in both Adaro and TBI. Both these companies had a combined average daily turnover value of about USD8m, in the 12 months to October 2014. Annual debt maturities do not exceed 10x the value of the average daily turnover value of both Adaro and TBI until 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative Rating Guidelines: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include: - An decrease in the ratio of the value of listed investments/debt to below 4x on a sustained basis - Debt maturities in any given year exceeding 10% of portfolio value Positive Rating Guidelines: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include: - The ability to sustain FFO interest coverage above 1.5x provided liquidity remains adequate. Contact: Primary Analyst Rufina Tam Associate Director +6221 2988 6813 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria and related research, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014 and 'Rating Investment Holding Companies', dated 25 March 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Rating Investment Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.